Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez Builds New Partnership with Miami-Dade Driving Schools

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Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez brought together driving school operators from across the county to open a direct line of communication, strengthen collaboration, and prepare for changes in the oversight of commercial driving schools under Florida law.

Effective July 1, 2026, Florida law allows the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) to enter into agreements with county tax collectors regarding the authority and state requirements governing commercial driving schools. That authority can include compliance reviews and measures aimed at protecting the integrity of the driver license process.

Fernandez emphasized that as the Tax Collector’s Office prepares for its expanded role, driving schools should have a direct resource within the office and an opportunity to be part of the conversation from the beginning.

“Driving schools have an important responsibility. They are educating the people who will be sharing our roads, and the standards they maintain matter,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “As our office takes on new responsibilities, we want to build that relationship through direct communication. If a school has a question, needs guidance, or wants to raise a concern, they should know they can come directly to us.”

The meeting gave driving school owners and representatives an opportunity to speak directly with Fernandez and his team, ask questions about the transition, discuss compliance and operational challenges, and offer recommendations based on their experience serving students across Miami-Dade.

Commercial driving schools are licensed and overseen by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles under Chapter 488 of Florida law, with separate provisions applying to commercial truck driving schools.

“Across Miami-Dade, we all share a responsibility to operate at high standards and protect the integrity of the licensing process,” Fernandez added. “Collaboration strengthens that responsibility. We want expectations to be clear, communication to remain open, and schools to have access to the information and guidance they need to do things the right way.”

Fernandez said the goal is to establish a transparent working relationship with the driving school community as the office moves forward, with a focus on compliance, accountability, safe driving, and addressing issues before they become larger problems.

“This is the beginning of a direct relationship,” Fernandez said. “We want to hear from the schools, we want them to hear from us, and we want to work together to maintain strong standards and better serve the people of Miami-Dade County.”