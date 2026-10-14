Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez Highlights September Performance With More Than 200,000 Reported Service Activities and over $20 Million in Collections

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Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez announced that his office completed 203,102 transactions and service activities in September, with strong growth in service volume at key locations, average property tax phone waits of approximately one minute, and direct assistance to residents through 102 community events and 62 homebound visits.

“When I took office, I promised that your time would matter and that getting the services you need would be easier,” said Fernandez. “These results show the work our team is doing every day to deliver on that promise. We will report our performance every month so residents can see where we stand, what is improving, and where we need to do better.”

The office completed 90,611 in-office transactions across 13 locations in September. Coral Gables handled 47% more transactions than in September 2025, while Kendall recorded a 16% increase. Midway Crossings Mall served nearly 13,000 residents during the month.

The office also processed $22.2 million in payments, carrying out its responsibility to manage public funds accurately and responsibly.

“Behind every transaction is someone trying to get something done,” Fernandez said. “A parent needs to renew a registration. A worker needs a driver license. A small business owner needs assistance. Our responsibility is to provide dependable service and respect the time they take out of their day to come to us.”

From September 8 through September 30, the Contact Center handled 22,551 calls and emails. Residents calling about property taxes waited an average of approximately one minute to reach a team member. Motor vehicle inquiries had an average phone wait of approximately five minutes.

“You should be able to call your government and reach someone who can help,” Fernandez said. “We are tracking wait times because answering the phone and providing clear answers are basic responsibilities of public service.”

Self-service kiosks and ExpressLane pickup accounted for 5,065 renewals and pickups in September, providing convenient options for residents managing busy work and family schedules.

TConnect Mobile Units completed 5,961 driver license and vehicle transactions while participating in 102 community events, bringing services directly into neighborhoods throughout Miami-Dade County.

The office also made 62 homebound visits to assist residents unable to travel to a service location.

“For someone who cannot leave home, getting a valid identification card can be essential to maintaining independence and accessing everyday services,” Fernandez said. “Bringing assistance to their door is part of our responsibility to serve the entire community.”

“I am proud of our more than 700 employees who make this work possible,” Fernandez said.

For services and office locations, visit www.mdctaxcollector.gov

