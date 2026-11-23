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Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez will host a Drive-Thru Food Distribution & Turkey Drive on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Coral Reef Tax Collector Office, providing turkeys to local families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Farm Share will support the initiative by providing food and groceries for distribution.

The initiative reflects the Tax Collector’s commitment to serving the community beyond traditional government services by using its office locations to connect residents with valuable resources and assistance, particularly during the holiday season.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together, give thanks, and look out for one another,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez. “We understand that many families are facing financial challenges, especially during the holidays. By providing turkeys and working with Farm Share to distribute additional food and groceries, we want to help ease that burden and make sure more families can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with their loved ones. Our offices are more than places where residents come to access government services. They are part of the communities we serve, and we are proud to open our doors to initiatives that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

The drive-thru distribution will allow residents to receive food assistance conveniently without leaving their vehicles. Turkeys, food, and groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Event Details:

What: Drive-Thru Food Distribution & Turkey Drive

When: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where: Coral Reef Tax Collector Office

14653 SW 122nd Avenue

Miami, FL 33186

Tax Collector Fernandez expressed his appreciation to Farm Share for providing food and groceries to complement the turkey distribution and help support families throughout Miami-Dade County.

For additional information about the distribution, residents may call 305-375-5448.



Dariel Fernandez

Tax Collector

Miami-Dade County