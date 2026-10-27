MIAMI MARLINS ANNOUNCE VENEZUELA RELIEF EFFORTS AHEAD OF CHOQUE DE GIGANTES AT LOANDEPOT PARKT

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Miami Marlins today announced a series of initiatives to support ongoing earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela as part of Choque de Gigantes at loanDepot park. The two-game series will bring together two of the country’s most storied professional baseball clubs, Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira, on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15.

Joined by Navegantes del Magallanes, Tiburones de La Guaira and Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional (Venezuelan Professional Baseball League), the Marlins will use the two-game series to benefit the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Venezuela by Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and We Love Venezuela Foundation.

Fans can support the relief efforts throughout Choque de Gigantes in several ways:

Ticket sales: A portion of revenue generated from tickets sold for both games will support relief efforts.

Commemorative souvenir cups: Fans can purchase a special Choque de Gigantes souvenir cup during the series, with a portion of revenue benefiting relief efforts.

50/50 Raffles: A portion of proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle held during each game will benefit GEM.

Attendees will also be invited to support the relief effort by donating requested supplies at designated collection points upon entering loanDepot park.

“Choque de Gigantes is a celebration of the passion, pride, and community that make Venezuelan baseball so special,” said Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins President of Business. “This series gives all of us an additional opportunity to stand with the people of Venezuela. We are proud to bring fans together at loanDepot park for two memorable games while creating meaningful ways to support communities that continue to recover.”

The initiatives build upon the Marlins’ ongoing response to the earthquakes in Venezuela. Earlier this year, the organization contributed $100,000 to Global Empowerment Mission to support emergency response and recovery efforts and hosted a supply drive at loanDepot park. Marlins players, coaches, executives and staff also joined corporate partners and members of the South Florida community in delivering donated supplies to GEM’s global headquarters.

“Venezuelan baseball connects our country with our people wherever they call home,” said Giuseppe Palmisano, League President of the LVBP. “By joining the Marlins, Magallanes and Tiburones in this effort, we can turn that connection into support for communities in Venezuela. Choque de Gigantes gives fans an opportunity to celebrate our game and contribute to a cause that brings us together.”

“Recovery continues long after the immediate emergency has passed,” said Michael Capponi, Global Empowerment Mission Founder and President. “Support from Choque de Gigantes will help us continue responding to the needs of communities affected by the earthquakes. We are grateful to the Marlins and the Venezuelan baseball community for keeping attention and support focused on that ongoing work.”

“For Venezuelans and friends of Venezuela in South Florida, this series offers a way to celebrate a connection to our country while helping those facing a difficult recovery,” said We Love Venezuela Foundation. “We are proud to join an effort that turns our community’s passion for baseball into support for people in Venezuela.”

Choque de Gigantes brings the energy and tradition of Venezuelan professional baseball to Miami, home to one of the largest Venezuelan communities outside Venezuela. The weekend at loanDepot park will showcase the longstanding rivalry between Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira while bringing fans together around baseball, culture and community.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at Marlins.com/Choque.