MIAMI MARLINS BRING THE FLAVORS OF VENEZUELA TO LOANDEPOT PARK FOR CHOQUE DE GIGANTES

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Baseball, culture and the flavors of Venezuela come together at loanDepot park for Choque de Gigantes, giving South Florida fans even more to enjoy during the Nov. 14-15 series. As Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira take the field, fans can explore a specialty food and beverage lineup featuring freshly made arepas, traditional pabellón, pinchos and more.

At The Change Up presented by Pepsi (located at Section 1 on Promenade Level), Doggi’s Arepa Bar will bring the flavors of Venezuelan street food to loanDepot park. Fans can enjoy classic tequeños and signature arepas, including La Pelúa, La Catira, La Sifrina and La Tripleta, along with Doggi’s cheeseburger and crispy fries. Known for its traditional Venezuelan offerings, Doggi’s gives fans an opportunity to enjoy familiar flavors while cheering on Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira.

At La Arepera by P.A.N. (located at Section 18 on Promenade Level), fans can enjoy a selection of Latin-inspired favorites, including hot dogs, arepas, tequeños and empanadas.

At BeisBowl (located at Section 19 on Promenade Level), fans can enjoy a Pabellón Bowl featuring shredded beef, rice, beans and plantains.

Fans can round out their game-day menu with specialty cocktails inspired by each club. Representing Tiburones de La Guaira, El Tiburón features vodka, blue curaçao, pineapple and lime, while La Nave, inspired by Navegantes del Magallanes, features aged rum, cola, passion fruit and lime. Passion fruit guarapitas will also be available at Bud Bar, Brew Hall and Bullpen Bar & Grill, while Polar beer will be available throughout loanDepot park. Fans can also purchase a commemorative Choque de Gigantes souvenir cup, with a portion of proceeds supporting ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Venezuela through Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the We Love Venezuela Foundation.

The commemorative cup is one part of the wider charitable effort surrounding Choque de Gigantes, with the Marlins, Navegantes del Magallanes, Tiburones de La Guaira and the Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional (LVBP) supporting ongoing relief efforts in Venezuela. A portion of ticket proceeds and the 50/50 Raffle will benefit the initiative, while fans will also have opportunities to contribute through a supply drive at loanDepot park and an auction featuring signed jerseys, bats and other items.

On Saturday, fans can take advantage of a Happy Hour at the Budweiser Bar in center field, featuring $5 12-ounce packaged Polar beer from doors at 5:30 p.m. through first pitch at 7 p.m. Students can also purchase $5 tickets for the Saturday, Nov. 14 matchup between Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira.

On Sunday, fans can take advantage of the $44 Family Pack for the Nov. 15 matchup, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four non-alcoholic drinks and four popcorns. A portion of proceeds from the Family Pack will also support the broader earthquake relief efforts surrounding Choque de Gigantes. Fans can purchase the Family Pack here.

First introduced by the Marlins in 2024, Choque de Gigantes returns to loanDepot park in 2026 with a two-game series featuring two of the most storied clubs in the Liga Venezolana de Béisbol Profesional. Navegantes del Magallanes and Tiburones de La Guaira will meet on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

For tickets and more information, please visit Marlins.com/Choque.