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Continuing a longstanding tradition of giving back to the South Florida community, the Miami Marlins will host its annual Thanksgiving Distribution on Friday, Nov. 20, at loanDepot park. With support from Amazon and Love, Tito’s, and in partnership with Feeding South Florida, the Marlins will provide 1,000 local families with turkeys and traditional holiday fixings to help them celebrate Thanksgiving.

The distribution will begin at 5 p.m. on the East Plaza at loanDepot park, where volunteers will assemble and distribute holiday meal packages to the 1,000 preselected families. Any remaining food will then be distributed to other families in attendance while supplies last. The evening will also include a special check presentation recognizing the collective efforts of the Miami Marlins Foundation and its community partners.

“South Florida is our home, and helping our neighbors celebrate Thanksgiving is a tradition that means a great deal to our organization,” said Caroline O’Connor, President of Business at Miami Marlins. “Together with Amazon, Love, Tito’s and Feeding South Florida, we are helping families gather for the holiday and enjoy a delicious meal. The Marlins have always been about more than what happens on the field, and we are grateful to our partners and volunteers who make this tradition possible and share our commitment to supporting our community.”

“Amazon is proud to partner with the Miami Marlins to help Miami-Dade families put a Thanksgiving meal on the table,” said Angelica Santibáñez, Head of Community Engagement, Florida at Amazon. “Supporting our neighbors during the holidays is at the heart of our commitment to the communities where we live and work. South Florida is where so many of our employees and customers call home, and there’s no better way to give thanks than by coming together to support the families around us.”

“We’re excited to team up with the Marlins for another holiday season to give back to the local community,” says Remy Lloyd, Field Sales Manager at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “The Marlins’ impact in South Florida is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to help amplify their efforts and spread some holiday cheer alongside them.”

The annual distribution brings together the Marlins organization, community partners and volunteers to support families during the holiday season. In 2025, the Marlins provided Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families and presented a check for $36,000 to Feeding South Florida to support its efforts to address food insecurity across the region.

The annual Thanksgiving Distribution is part of the Miami Marlins Foundation’s year-round commitment to supporting South Florida. By working alongside local organizations and corporate partners, the Foundation harnesses the power of baseball to address community needs, strengthen connections and create meaningful impact beyond the field.

For more information about the Marlins community efforts, please head to Marlins.com/Impact.