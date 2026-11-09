OOLITE ARTS ANNOUNCES 2026 MIAMI ART WEEK PROGRAM

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Oolite Arts, South Florida’s largest artist support organization, announces its 2026 Miami Art Week Program, which includes its annual Art Week Brunch, Open Studios with Oolite Arts resident artists, the Oolite Arts-produced exhibition What Water Remembers, and Oolite Arts-supported presentations at NADA, Untitled Art and

Windows@Walgreens.

“We’re proud to welcome our local audience, and the wider art world, to see the work of our residents and alumni,” says Marie Elena Angulo, Interim CEO. “For over 40 years, Oolite Arts has supported South Florida’s artists year round. Art Week allows us to share that work with those visiting Miami.”

Art Week Brunch + Open Studios

On Thursday, December 3, Oolite Arts opens its Lincoln Road studios and galleries to the public. Visitors can tour working spaces, meet resident artists, and see current exhibitions, including What Water Remembers. A VIP and press preview precedes the free public reception. RSVP.

What Water Remembers at Oolite Arts

Produced by Oolite Arts and curated by Sara Cluggish, What Water Remembers brings together eight artists who reveal how histories are held, transformed, and transmitted through water. Moving across oceans, seas, rivers, rainstorms, canals, and other aquatic systems, the

exhibition connects specific bodies of water with the people, histories, and environmental forces that have shaped them. Artists include Miya Ando, Ayesha Hameed, Adelita Husni-Bey, Saodat Ismailova, Lee Pivnik, Beatriz Santiago Muñoz, Juana Valdés, and Agustina Woodgate. The exhibition is on view November 18, 2026 through February 7, 2027.

Oolite Arts at the Fairs

At NADA Miami, Oolite Arts will support the exhibition of work by 2026 resident Diego

Gabaldon. Gabaldon (b. 2000, Miami) works at the intersection of the psychology of

competition, masculinity, mass media and the post-human body. Influenced by the cultures of bodybuilding and organized sport, his practice examines how ultra-fanaticism and the obsession with physical transformation shape identity. The artist holds a BFA from Tufts University and has exhibited domestically and internationally at Alyssa Davis Gallery, Oolite Arts, the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Central Saint Martins and the National YoungArts Foundation.

At Untitled Art, Oolite Arts and Dot Fiftyone Gallery present SUPERNATURE by 2026

resident Ricardo E. Zulueta (b. 1962, Havana), an interdisciplinary artist and scholar whose work has been shown at the Smithsonian Institution, Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, and White Columns. Zulueta’s multidisciplinary practice examines how technology and media shape, interrogate, and subvert contemporary constructions of gender, sexuality,

behavior, and identity through experimental modes of storytelling that manifest in a vernacular of idiosyncratic codes and symbols.

Windows@Walgreens

Since 2000, Oolite Arts has supported Windows@Walgreens, a public art initiative that

transforms a series of storefront windows into an accessible, 24/7 public art gallery. This year’s artists at Windows@Walgreens are Oolite Arts alumni Beatriz Monteavaro and Jillian Mayer.

In Marseille Drive, Beatriz Monteavaro (b. 1971, Havana) returns to her family’s first years in the United States. Working from family photographs, her paintings and sculptures picture birthdays, get-togethers, and ordinary days. Monteavaro has had individual exhibitions at Under the Bridge, North Miami, Florida (2026); Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at FSW, Fort Myers, Florida (2020); Locust Projects, Miami, Florida (2015).

Jillian Mayer presents MAYER OBJECTS, a limited-edition series of ceramic, glass, and metal pieces that carries her sculptural practice into functional, collectible design. Mayer’s films and sculptures have been shown at MoMA PS1, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Pérez Art Museum Miami. She is a Creative Capital Fellow and received Oolite Arts’ Ellies Creator Award in 2018

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Art Week Brunch + Open Studios

Thursday, December 3, 2026

Oolite Arts, 924 and 928 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

9:30–10:30 a.m.: VIP and Press Preview

10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.: Public Reception (free and open to the public)

RSVP

What Water Remembers

November 18, 2026 – February 7, 2027

Oolite Arts, 924 and 928 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Open daily, 12–5 p.m. Admission free.

NADA:

Diego Gabaldon, “EGO-LIFT”

Dec. 1–5, 2026

Booth F20

Untitled Art:

Ricardo E. Zulueta with Dot Fiftyone Gallery, “SUPERNATURE”

Dec. 2–6, 2026

Booth N3

Windows@Walgreens:

Beatriz Monteavaro, “Marseille Drive”

Oct. 7, 2026 – Jan. 10, 2027

74th Street and Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Jillian Mayer, “MAYER OBJECTS”

Oct. 7, 2026 – Jan. 10, 2027

67th Street and Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

ABOUT OOLITE ARTS

Oolite Arts is Miami’s leading support organization for visual artists. Founded in 1984, Oolite Arts provides studios, residencies, exhibitions, and funding to help artists while also offering art classes, cinematic programs, and community initiatives that connect the public to the power of creativity. The mission of Oolite Arts is to support artists and advance the knowledge and practice of contemporary visual arts and culture in South Florida. Oolite Arts creates

opportunities for experimentation and innovation and encourages the exchange of ideas across cultures through residencies, exhibitions, public programs, education, and outreach.

Exhibitions and programs at Oolite Arts are made possible with support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the

Cultural Affairs Council and the Miami-Dade Mayor and Board of County Commissioners; the Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Arts Council; The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation; the City of Miami Beach Department of Tourism and Cultural Development, Office of Cultural Affairs, and the Miami Beach Mayor and City Commissioners; the Collective Circle and SHE Collective members; and additional support by Walgreens Company. Oolite Arts is a registered 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.