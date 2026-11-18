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PrivaMedis Concierge Medicine today named Mark Voccola Chief Executive Officer. Voccola is also investing in the founding physicians to bring the practice’s personal model of care to more members.

A veteran of global alternative investment firms, Voccola brings more than 25 years of investment and operating leadership. He will lead growth and operations, freeing physicians to spend more time with patients and protect the relationships that define PrivaMedis.

PrivaMedis is built around direct access, unhurried visits, same-day and next-day appointments, and one physician accountable for the whole picture. It rests on three pillars:

Live longer. Preventive care that spots health risks earlier—and act sooner.

Live better. Health optimization tailored to each member’s needs and goals.

Live easier. A patient care team serves as medical quarterback—coordinating specialists, connecting the dots, managing claims and navigating the system.

For Voccola, the mission is personal: his parents were PrivaMedis patients.

“I watched PrivaMedis transform my parents’ experience of healthcare,” said Voccola. “Their physician knew them, anticipated their needs, and owned the whole picture. My job is to bring that standard to more people—without losing what makes it personal.”

“Mark knows the power of this model because he has seen it up close,” said Dr. Gary Merlino, D.O., FACP, FACOI, Co-Founder of PrivaMedis. “With him leading the business, our physicians can stay focused on patients while we grow.”

“We founded PrivaMedis to give patients the time, attention, and continuity they deserve,” said Dr. Alejandro Del Valle, D.O., FACOI, Co-Founder of PrivaMedis. “Mark will help us reach more members while keeping the physician-patient relationship at the center.”

About PrivaMedis Concierge Medicine

PrivaMedis is a concierge medicine practice with offices in Miami Beach, Florida, and Morris County and Monmouth County in New Jersey. Members receive direct physician access, same-day and next-day appointments, and coordinated care across the healthcare system—all designed to help them live longer, live better, and live easier.