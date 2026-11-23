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At the School Board Meeting of November 18, 2026, School Board Chairman Daniel A. Espino, District 5, proffered agenda item B-5, recognizing Luke Taleno.

Luke Taleno is a Cuban-born rapper, songwriter, and nationally recognized performer whose life and artistry are deeply rooted in his heritage and Miami upbringing. Raised in Hialeah, Florida, in an immigrant family, he learned early the values of hard work and sacrifice, embracing the motto, “No hay excusa. Trabajo y sacrificio.” Blending hip-hop, authentic storytelling, and Latin culture with the vibrant energy of Miami, Luke creates music and messages that resonate across generations.

His artistic journey began on the streets of South Beach, where he spent years betting on himself, freestyling for strangers, and building a supportive online community. That grassroots determination eventually led him to one of the world’s largest stages, America’s Got Talent. Through his powerful original song, “Seat To Stage,” Luke introduced himself to millions of viewers and earned Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer, fulfilling a personal promise he had made a year earlier. He continued to captivate national audiences with original songs such as “Fight” and “American Dream,” the latter celebrating his Cuban heritage and the opportunities his family pursued in the United States.

Beyond his music and accomplishments, Luke’s story is one of extraordinary perseverance and purpose. A leukemia survivor, husband, and father, he draws from his personal experiences to deliver powerful messages of resilience, hope, and determination. As a proud Miami-Dade County Public Schools alumnus, he embodies the values of creativity, perseverance, and the transformative power of public education. Through his journey, Luke inspires students throughout the community to embrace their talents, overcome challenges, and pursue their dreams.

This resolution honors Luke Taleno and celebrates his outstanding artistic accomplishments, remarkable resilience, and perseverance. Through his music, cultural pride, and inspiring life journey, he exemplifies the values of hard work, determination, and hope, serving as a role model for Miami-Dade County Public Schools students and the broader community.