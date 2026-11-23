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THE PAWTY IS ON!

MIAMI’S ONE-AND-ONLY THE NAUGHTY FORK HOSTS BONE APPÉTIT

Second Annual Puppy Brunch Benefiting PAWS4you Rescue

Saturday, January 23, 2027 at Jungle Plaza at Miami Design District

Four-legged friends (and their human sidekicks) won’t want to miss this paws-itively delicious food and drink celebration — all for a great cause!

Following a successful inaugural event that raised $45,000 for PAWS4YOU Rescue, Bone Appétit, the one-of-a-kind culinary celebration co-founded by Miami-based content creator Samantha Schnur of The Naughty Fork (@thenaughtyfork) and event producer extraordinaire Lauren Melamed Fine, is returning for its second year on Saturday, January 23, 2027. Taking place at Jungle Plaza in the heart of the Miami Design District, the event will bring together Miami’s vibrant culinary scene, dog lovers, and the local community and promises an afternoon of unlimited food and drinks, interactive experiences, adoptable pups, and more. Kicking off at 3PM, Bone Appetit supports PAWS4YOU Rescue, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing dogs and finding them loving forever homes.

This year, Bone Appétit is taking the experience to a whole new level with “Pawsport to Miami,” an immersive, Miami-inspired culinary adventure celebrating the city’s most iconic neighborhoods. Guests and their four-legged companions will embark on a journey through Miami Beach, Little Havana, Wynwood, the Miami Design District, and beyond, with each neighborhood brought to life through unique culinary offerings from some of Miami’s favorite restaurants, specialty cocktails from Tito’s Vodka, Lalo Tequila, Aperol, Real Sangria, TYKU Sake,Revello Mixers and interactive activations. Upon arrival, guests will receive their very own “Pawsport,” inviting them to explore each destination, collect stamps along the way, and experience the diverse flavors and culture that make Miami so special. Guests will also enjoy special pup-approved activations from Chewy Made, Brutus Broth, Royal Vet, Champagne Co., and more (with toys & treats to ensue).

With an expanded venue, exciting new partners, and even more experiences in store, Bone Appétit 2027 aims to make an even greater impact, with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting PAWS4YOU Rescue.

“Bringing together my love for food and my passion for dogs through Bone Appétit has been one of the most rewarding experiences,” says Schnur. “From collaborating with some of Miami’s incredible local restaurants to create unique dishes, to working alongside a rescue organization whose mission is so close to my heart, seeing this event come to life has been truly special. Having adopted my own dog through Paws4You following last year’s event makes this cause even more personal. What started as a way to combine two of my greatest passions has grown into something so much more meaningful, and I’m incredibly grateful to be part of it.”

During the tail-wagging festivities (which wrap at 6PM), where guests can mix, mingle, and commune with their pups and fellow dog-lovers while savoring exclusive collaboration dishes created by Miami’s top chefs and restaurants in partnership with The Naughty Fork. This one-day-only menu will feature inventive bites from Tina in the Gables; Maple & Ash; Michael’s Genuine; Stubborn Seed; Cowy Burger, Islas Canarias; El Bagel; Banana Daddy; Night Owl Cookies; Magie Wine Bar; Sofia at Miami Design District; Komodo, CHO Funky Asian Bistro; Tacotomia and Bar Bucce. More to be announced.

“Bone Appétit is more than a celebration of Miami’s amazing culinary scene; it’s a love for dogs, and a powerful example of what happens when a community comes together for a meaningful cause. We are truly grateful to Samantha Schnur, Lauren Melamed Fine, The Naughty Fork, as well as all the participating restaurants and partners for their continued support of PAWS4you,” says Carol Caridad, Founder & Executive Director of PAWS4you Rescue. “Last year’s inaugural event made a big difference in the lives of the dogs in our care. But the need continues to be significant: as our annual medical expenses typically exceed $100,000. We provide the treatment and care so many of these dogs desperately need. This year, we hope to keep the momentum to give even more dogs the medical care, compassion, and second chance they deserve. We hope the entire South Florida community can join us for a joy-filled afternoon that promises to make a real difference, one paw at a time.”

In addition to culinary delicacies, attendees can partake in an exciting lineup of premium activities with their pup including a raffle ranging from hotel stays to bespoke chef experiences, customized caricature station, personalized dog tag engraving and more pawsome surprises. PAWS4You Rescue will also be on site for guests to get introduced with their dogs available for adoption.

Priced at $110 per person, general admission tickets are all-inclusive of unlimited food, drink and onsite activations. The first 100 guests to purchase tickets will receive a VIP swag bag featuring premium goodies for pups and their caretakers.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 18, 2026 and can be purchased at BoneAppetMIA.com. For additional info on the event, visit www.boneappetitmia.com. For more info on PAWS4you Rescue, visit www.paws4you.org.