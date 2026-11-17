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WHO/WHAT: Serving Spanish flair and perfectly chilled martinis in spades, CalaMillor Miami, the authentic Spanish restaurant, bakery, gourmet market, and wine bar, invites guests to enjoy an unforgettable evening of culinary indulgence at Tinis & Tapas. This carefully crafted celebration of Spanish flavors will feature a special three-course menu paired with scintillating selections from its martini menu. The sipping and supping takes place on Thursday, December 3rd at 7 PM; priced at $80 per person++.

For one night only, guests can experience a specially crafted tapas menu featuring highlights from the restaurant’s menu, alongside iconic cocktails. Menu follows:

Course 1 · Pintxos

Queso manchego con membrillo

Manchego cheese and quince jam

Gilda clásica

Classic gilda (olive, pepper, anchovy skewers)

Croquetas Cinco Jotas

Cinco Jotas (Iberico ham) croquettes

Foie con cebolla caramelizada

Foie gras and caramelized onions

Cocktail pairing: Martinez

Course 2

Gambas al ajillo

Shrimp in garlic sauce

Presa ibérica, parmentier y bordelesa

Grilled Iberian pork shoulder, creamy mashed potatoes, and wine sauce

Cocktail pairing: Classic Martini

Course 3

Bombón de chocolate y café

Chocolate and coffee bonbon

Bombón de tarta de Santiago

Santiago almond cake

Cocktail pairing: Espresso Martini

WHEN/WHERE:

Reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable HERE. For more information, please visit http://calamillormiami.com/ or call (305) 456-3938. Follow CalaMillor on Instagram @calamillor.miami.