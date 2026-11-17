SMALL PLATES, BIG FLAVORS: CALAMILLOR MIAMI HOSTS “TINIS & TAPAS” ON THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2026
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WHO/WHAT: Serving Spanish flair and perfectly chilled martinis in spades, CalaMillor Miami, the authentic Spanish restaurant, bakery, gourmet market, and wine bar, invites guests to enjoy an unforgettable evening of culinary indulgence at Tinis & Tapas. This carefully crafted celebration of Spanish flavors will feature a special three-course menu paired with scintillating selections from its martini menu. The sipping and supping takes place on Thursday, December 3rd at 7 PM; priced at $80 per person++.
For one night only, guests can experience a specially crafted tapas menu featuring highlights from the restaurant’s menu, alongside iconic cocktails. Menu follows:
Course 1 · Pintxos
Queso manchego con membrillo
Manchego cheese and quince jam
Gilda clásica
Classic gilda (olive, pepper, anchovy skewers)
Croquetas Cinco Jotas
Cinco Jotas (Iberico ham) croquettes
Foie con cebolla caramelizada
Foie gras and caramelized onions
Cocktail pairing: Martinez
Course 2
Gambas al ajillo
Shrimp in garlic sauce
Presa ibérica, parmentier y bordelesa
Grilled Iberian pork shoulder, creamy mashed potatoes, and wine sauce
Cocktail pairing: Classic Martini
Course 3
Bombón de chocolate y café
Chocolate and coffee bonbon
Bombón de tarta de Santiago
Santiago almond cake
Cocktail pairing: Espresso Martini
WHEN/WHERE:
Reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable HERE. For more information, please visit http://calamillormiami.com/ or call (305) 456-3938. Follow CalaMillor on Instagram @calamillor.miami.