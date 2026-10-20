Study Shows Children’s Services Council of Broward Provides nearly $6 Billion In Economic Benefit to the County over last 11 years

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A new return-on-investment analysis shows that Broward County taxpayers received nearly $6 billion dollars of economic benefit from the investments the Children’s Services Council of Broward (CSC Broward) has made in the community of the last 11 years. The organization commissioned an independent study which shows that across the 17 CSC Broward-funded service areas, and more than 2.56 million participants, there is an average of $6.18 of economic benefit for every $1 of taxpayer dollars that were spent by the voter-approved organization serving children and families for the last 11 years.

“These data points demonstrate the value of prevention. When juvenile crime, entry into foster care, child drownings, and other costly outcomes are prevented, the community as a whole reaps the benefits,” said Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President/CEO of CSC. “There are real costs to taxpayers when children are incarcerated or put into foster care. On the other hand, when those things are all kept in check then the old adage remains true, ‘an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.'”

A deep dive into specific CSC Broward investment areas reveals that while the return on investment varies based on the service, every funded area delivers significant impact. For example, according to studies commissioned by FIU and UNC, etc.. Every dollar CSC Broward invests into Children’s Health Insurance Outreach results in more than $104 of realized impact. School Health Services brings $54 of economic impact for each dollar spent.

The study’s results come as voters across the State prepare to vote on Amendment 3, an amendment to the State of Florida’s constitution that, if passed, would result in the loss to CSC Broward of roughly $15 million in 2027 and $30 million in 2028.