SUFRAT MEDITERRANEAN GRILL CELEBRATES SIX YEARS WITH $6 SPECIALS, $200 GIVEAWAY & ANNOUNCES EXPANSION

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Samer Altillawi, Tamer Altillawi, Ahmad (Don) Altillawi.

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill, the beloved, family-owned concept known for bold flavors, generous portions, live entertainment and lively atmosphere, is celebrating six years of bringing Mediterranean flavors and hospitality to South Florida. On Thursday, November 12, the Mediterranean favorite will commemorate the anniversary of its flagship Pembroke Pines location with a brandwide celebration across all three locations. Guests can enjoy a special six-item menu featuring select favorites for just $6 each, available all day, plus live entertainment at the Pembroke Pines location and a social media giveaway that offers one lucky follower a $200 gift card.

“Reaching six years is an incredible milestone for us, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our guests and the community that has welcomed Sufrat into their lives,” says owner Tamer Altillawi. “What started as one location has grown into something we’re incredibly proud of, and we’re excited to continue building on that foundation as we look toward the future.”

Available all day on November 12 at all three Sufrat locations, the Six for $6 menu features Hummus, Kibbeh, Greek Salad, Lamb Gyro Sandwich, Shrimp Kebabs and a Morocco Mojito. At the Pembroke Pines flagship location, the anniversary celebration will continue into the evening with live belly dancing performances at 7:30PM and 8:30PM, accompanied by a DJ, creating a lively atmosphere for guests to celebrate six years of Sufrat.

In the lead-up to the anniversary, Sufrat is inviting its loyal social media community to join the celebration with a $200 Gift Card Giveaway. Running from November 5 through November 12, the giveaway will award one lucky follower a $200 Sufrat gift card. To enter, participants must like the giveaway post, comment with their favorite Sufrat memory, tag one person, and share the post to their Instagram Story. For an additional entry, participants can share their favorite photo taken at Sufrat to their Story and tag @sufratgrill.

As Sufrat celebrates six years in Pembroke Pines, the brand is also looking ahead to its next chapter. The Pembroke Pines flagship location will expand into the adjacent space, with the project expected to be completed in early-2027. The expansion marks an exciting milestone for the brand as it continues to grow and build on its longstanding presence in the community. The new 2,200-square-foot addition will add a full-service bar, additional seating and dance space as well as a dining room available for private and corporate events.

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill has three locations: Pines City Center (10430 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines), at Doral Yard (8455 NW 53rd Street), and on Miami Beach (1570 Alton Road). All three locations are open Monday to Thursday from 11:30AM to 10PM, Friday from 11:30AM to 11PM; Saturday from 11AM to 11PM, and Sunday from 11AM to 9:30PM. Brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays from 11AM to 3PM at all locations. For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.sufratgrill.com. Follow along on social media at @sufratgrill on Instagram.