Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air Announces Expansion Into Electrical Services Across Miami-Dade County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air is proud to announce its expansion into residential electrical services, marking an important milestone in the company’s continued growth and commitment to serving South Florida homeowners.

With the addition of its Florida Certified Electrical Contractor license (EC13011359), Sunny Bliss now offers three essential home service trades: plumbing, air conditioning, and electrical.

The new electrical division will begin serving residential customers throughout Miami-Dade County in November 2026, providing homeowners with a convenient, trusted source for maintaining, repairing, and upgrading their homes’ most important systems.

One Company. Three Essential Home Services.

The decision to expand into electrical services was driven by customer demand and a desire to deliver a more complete home service experience.

During plumbing and air conditioning service calls, Sunny Bliss technicians frequently encounter electrical issues that require the attention of a licensed electrician. Previously, those needs had to be referred to outside contractors, creating additional work and inconvenience for customers.

“Expanding into electrical is a natural evolution for Sunny Bliss,” said Mehdi Khachani, Co-Founder and General Manager of Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air. “Our customers already rely on us for their plumbing and air conditioning needs. By adding electrical services, we’re making it easier for them to take care of their homes with one company they know and trust.”

Comprehensive Residential Electrical Services

Sunny Bliss’s electrical division will offer a full range of residential services, including:

Electrical repairs and troubleshooting

Electrical panel upgrades and replacements

Electric vehicle (EV) charger installations

Whole-home generator installations

Indoor and outdoor lighting installations

Electrical outlets, switches, and additional circuits

Customers can expect the same convenient scheduling, professional uniformed technicians, transparent upfront pricing, and satisfaction guarantee that have become hallmarks of the Sunny Bliss experience.

Existing Sunny Bliss maintenance plan members will also enjoy exclusive member pricing on electrical services from the first day of the launch.

Growing Our Services While Staying True to Our Values

As Sunny Bliss expands, the company remains committed to the five core values that guide its operations and customer relationships: Integrity, Accountability, Constant Improvement, Teamwork, and Desire to Win.

These values shape how Sunny Bliss serves its customers, supports its employees, and approaches every opportunity to improve.

“Our growth has always been guided by our values,” added Khachani. “Integrity means doing the right thing, even when nobody is watching. Accountability means delivering on our promises. Constant Improvement pushes us to get better every day. Teamwork makes everything we accomplish possible, and our Desire to Win means working hard to create the best possible outcomes for our customers and our team. Those same values will be at the heart of our electrical division.”

The electrical expansion reflects the company’s commitment to these principles. Rather than treating electrical work as an add-on to its existing services, Sunny Bliss has invested in building a dedicated, fully licensed and insured trade, supported by trained professionals, established service processes, and a commitment to quality workmanship.

Investing in the Future of Home Services

With roots dating back to 1990, Sunny Bliss has grown from a local home services operation into a multi-trade company serving South Florida.

Today, the Miami Beach-based business operates from four locations, employs more than 30 team members, and maintains a fleet of 17 service vehicles. The company is also a member of Nexstar Network and an approved Miami-Dade County vendor.

The addition of electrical services further strengthens Sunny Bliss’s ability to address homeowners’ needs while creating new opportunities for professional development, employment, and long-term growth.

Sunny Bliss now holds three Florida state contractor licenses:

Electrical: EC13011359

Plumbing: CFC1433145

Air Conditioning: CAC1823405

A New Chapter for Sunny Bliss

For Sunny Bliss, launching electrical services represents more than expanding its service offerings. It is another step toward the company’s vision of becoming South Florida’s trusted, comprehensive home services provider.

“Our mission is to make taking care of your home easier while delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Khachani. “Whether we’re fixing a plumbing leak, restoring air conditioning on a hot Miami day, or upgrading an electrical panel, our customers deserve quality work, honest communication, and a team that stands behind its promises. That’s what Sunny Bliss is all about.”

Three trades. One trusted team. One Sunny Bliss.

About Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air

Sunny Bliss Plumbing & Air is a family-owned, Miami Beach-based home services company with roots dating back to 1990. Serving South Florida homeowners, the company specializes in residential plumbing, air conditioning, and electrical services.

With four locations, more than 30 professionals, and a fleet of 17 vehicles, Sunny Bliss combines decades of industry experience with modern technology, professional training, and a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Guided by its five core values—Integrity, Accountability, Constant Improvement, Teamwork, and Desire to Win—Sunny Bliss strives to build lasting relationships with customers, employees, and the communities it serves.

Sunny Bliss is a Nexstar Network member and an approved Miami-Dade County vendor.

Website: https://sunnybliss.com/

Phone: (305) 504-6091

Florida Contractor Licenses: EC13011359 | CFC1433145 | CAC1823405