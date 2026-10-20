Taste of YMU: Strings & Spirits Marks Young Musicians Unite’s Largest Year of Growth with $600,000 State Investment

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Young Musicians Unite, the nation’s largest provider of free music education, is entering its largest year of growth to date, reaching more than 21,000 students each week across 131 schools in Miami-Dade County.

Helping fuel that expansion is a $600,000 investment from the State of Florida to support YMU’s Student Retention and Engagement Initiative. The funding will help provide music teachers in schools and broaden access to high-quality music education, allowing YMU to reach thousands more students throughout the county.

YMU recognized Senator Alexis Calatayud and celebrated the investment on October 8 at Taste of YMU: Strings & Spirits, an intimate gathering hosted by Nancy and Stephen Bernstein at their Miami Beach home. The evening brought together leaders from Miami’s philanthropic, civic and cultural communities to celebrate YMU’s next chapter of growth and the impact of music education across Miami-Dade.

During the event, Senator Calatayud was recognized as Guest of Honor and presented YMU with a ceremonial $600,000 check representing the state funding secured to support YMU’s work in Miami-Dade schools.

“Our community has a vision for every single young person. We believe in who they can be, and we need to make sure every transformational door is open to help them unlock their potential. We bring together the public, philanthropic, and private sectors to open those doors”, said Senator Alexis Calatayud.

“This is a huge moment for Young Musicians Unite,” said Sammy Gonzalez Zeira, Founder and CEO of Young Musicians Unite. “We’re entering the largest year of growth in our history, and this investment from the state will help us put more music teachers in schools and give thousands more students access to a high quality music education. We’re incredibly grateful to Senator Calatayud for championing this work and helping us create more opportunities for young people across Miami Dade.”

Guests enjoyed live performances by YMU student musicians from Fortune and the YMU Jazz Collective, showcasing the talent nurtured through YMU programs throughout Miami-Dade. The evening paired music with a curated culinary experience and cocktails, with in-kind support from Audioinclined, Music Avenue, Naima, Poppy Jacks, SENSE ART, and The Asado Authority.

“Taste of YMU gives our supporters the opportunity to see firsthand why this expansion matters,” said Zach Larmer, COO of Young Musicians Unite. “When you watch these students take the stage with confidence, creativity and an incredible sense of possibility, you see the impact that access to music education can have. With this next phase of growth, we have an opportunity to bring that experience to even more students and schools.”

Young Musicians Unite currently serves 21,166 students each week across 131 partnering schools, providing 60,753 instructional hours annually through 721 classrooms. Since its founding in 2013, the organization has reached more than 71,404 students. YMU’s goal is to raise $3 million to expand its reach to 27,628 students across 171 schools by the 2027–2028 school year.

For photos from the evening, click HERE. Credit: Adrian Gonzalez

About Young Musicians Unite

Young Musicians Unite believes every child deserves access to high-quality music education, regardless of socioeconomic background. YMU delivers free music education across three phases: elementary foundation, middle school building, and high school leadership, reaching over 21,166 students weekly across 131 partnering schools in Miami-Dade County. Since 2013, YMU has served more than 71,404 students. YMU is the nation’s largest provider of free music education.