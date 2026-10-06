The Deering Estate presents a “Hispanic Heritage Month” concert with AIR programming partner Susana Behar

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As part of her ongoing residency at the Deering Estate, award-winning vocalist Susana Behar presents the annual concert celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Sunday, October 25, 2026. For the past three years, this special program has honored the artistic voices, stories, and legacies of Hispanic composers and iconic vocalists through music and performance.



Susana Behar (lead singer) will be accompanied by an ensemble of exceptional musicians: Michel Gonzalez (guitar), Adolfo Herrera (percussion and vocals), Magela Herrera (flute and vocals), Javier Espinoza (bass), and special guest Simone Levy (bass).



Event Details:

Date: Sunday, October 25th, 2026

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.; reception to follow concert

Location:

Deering Estate Visitor Center Theater

16701 SW 72nd Avenue

Palmetto Bay, Fl 33157



Ticket Details:

Tickets: $30 + tax are available on the Deering Estate website through Eventbrite. Tickets can be purchased ONLINE. No refunds, exchanges or rainchecks.



To learn more about Susana Behar and the ensemble of musicians, please visit the Deering Estate website.



About the Deering Estate:

Deering Estate, located at 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Miami, is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. Deering Estate is designated as one of seven Miami-Dade County “Heritage Parks” which have a vital role in our community’s history, environment and in providing recreational and cultural experiences.