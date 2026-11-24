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Who says Christmas is only for the nice? The creators of The Horrorland are inviting Miami to embrace its naughty side as KRAMPUS: A Real Nightmare Before Christmas returns to Jungle Island for select nights December 10–27, 2026. The immersive holiday horror experience is back with a wickedly entertaining mix of theatrical scares, twisted Christmas traditions and unexpected festive fun — and this time, Krampus is bringing Baba Yaga along for the nightmare.

Known for turning fear into unforgettable live entertainment, The Horrorland is taking guests beyond the traditional holiday celebration and into a darkly imaginative world inspired by European folklore. At the heart of this year’s experience are three interconnected haunted houses that form one continuous journey through sinister Christmas scenes, creepy elves, unsettling creatures and encounters with the legendary horned Krampus and mysterious Baba Yaga.

But the scares are only part of the fun. Guests can experience a nightly Krampus parade, live music, a full bar, creepy games, themed merchandise and unforgettable photo opportunities. Forget the usual picture with Santa… this Christmas it will be Krampus and Baba Yaga staring for their close-ups, giving visitors a wonderfully wicked holiday memory to take home.

THIS YEAR FOUR BRAND-NEW HAUNTED HOUSES BRING CHRISTMAS NIGHTMARES TO LIFE

Christmas horror comes to an entirely new level with four brand-new haunted houses, each transporting guests into a different world of twisted holiday traditions, sinister characters, immersive environments, and unexpected scares. From a terrifying encounter with a very different Santa Claus to a cursed winter wonderland, a mysterious forest inhabited by ancient legends, and a toy factory gone terribly wrong, every experience offers its own chilling interpretation of the most wonderful time of the year.

NAUGHTY LIST — Have You Been Naughty or Nice?

Santa knows who’s been naughty… and this year, he’s not bringing coal.

Step inside Santa’s twisted world, where the magic of Christmas takes a terrifying turn and the Naughty List holds more than just names. Behind the festive decorations and cheerful holiday traditions lies a dark secret waiting to be discovered.

As guests make their way through Santa’s mysterious domain, they’ll encounter sinister surprises, unsettling characters, and unexpected scares around every corner. But beware — Santa has been keeping track of everyone’s behavior, and those who made the Naughty List may be in for a Christmas they’ll never forget.

FROSTBITE FALLS — A Winter Wonderland Frozen in Fear

At first glance, Frostbite Falls appears to be an enchanting Christmas village, complete with festive lights, winter scenery, and the nostalgic magic of the holiday season. But beneath its charming appearance lies something far more sinister. Terrifying snowmen, eerie surroundings, and unexpected encounters transform this seemingly magical destination into a chilling adventure. In Frostbite Falls, even the most innocent holiday decorations may be hiding something terrifying.

KRAMPUS HOLLOW — Where Ancient Christmas Legends Come Alive

Hidden deep within a mysterious, shadow-filled forest, Krampus Hollow invites guests into a forgotten world inspired by the darker side of European Christmas folklore. Twisted trees, haunting atmospheres, and unsettling creatures set the stage for encounters with Krampus, the legendary horned figure who punishes the naughty, and Baba Yaga, the mysterious witch of Slavic folklore. Blending mythology, immersive storytelling, and supernatural terror, this haunting journey explores a side of Christmas rarely seen in traditional holiday celebrations.

SANTA’S WORKSHOP — Where Christmas Toys Become Nightmares

The magic of Santa’s toy factory has taken a horrifying turn. Inside Santa’s Workshop, once-cheerful elves have become sinister toy makers, and the familiar sights of Christmas have transformed into a disturbing world of broken dolls, unsettling creations, and mysterious machinery. Guests will discover a workshop where nothing is quite what it seems, the rejected toys appear to have minds of their own, and the holiday spirit has gone dangerously wrong. It’s a twisted interpretation of one of Christmas’s most beloved traditions.

FOUR WORLDS. FOUR NIGHTMARES. ONE UNFORGETTABLE CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE.

Together, these four original haunted attractions form the centerpiece of Krampus: A Real Nightmare Before Christmas, offering Miami residents and visitors an unconventional way to celebrate the holidays. Beyond the haunted houses, guests can enjoy live entertainment, the Krampus Parade, creepy games, themed photo opportunities, merchandise, and a full bar, creating an immersive evening that combines the excitement of Christmas with the adrenaline of Halloween.

“Christmas is a season full of traditions, but we love to create one that people would never expect,” said Luna Santos, Creative Director of The Horrorland. “Krampus is about bringing people together for something completely different. We want our guests to scream, laugh, enjoy the music, take incredible pictures and have an unforgettable night. And this year, if you’re on the naughty list, you might just be our favorite guest.”

Details:

Krampus: A Real Nightmare Before Christmas

Dates: December 10–27, 2026 (select nights)

Location: Jungle Island – 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL

Hours: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $39.99 – Information at www.TheHorrorland.com

Whether it’s a night out with friends, an unconventional date night or a holiday outing for thrill-seekers, KRAMPUS offers a playful collision of Christmas magic, immersive storytelling and theatrical horror. With its limited seasonal run, the experience gives South Florida residents and visitors a chance to celebrate the holidays on the darker side.

Forget the nice list. This December, the real holiday fun belongs to the naughty.

ABOUT THE HORRORLAND

The Horrorland launched in 2020 as an innovative drive-thru haunted attraction during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating more than 250 jobs for people who had lost employment. Since then, it has grown into one of South Florida’s leading immersive horror experiences, celebrated for theatrical characters, elaborate productions and inventive storytelling. Ranked No. 7 nationally in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and voted “Best Event in Miami 2026” by Miami New Times readers, The Horrorland continues to push the boundaries of live entertainment. Produced by Live 305 Entertainment, it brings its signature creativity to the holiday season with KRAMPUS: A Real Nightmare Before Christmas. Visit www.TheHorror