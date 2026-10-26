Thursday at 10AM: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee, City of Miami Beach and Griffin Catalyst Celebrate ONE GAME ONE FUTURE Legacy Investment at Normandy Isle Park

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee, City of Miami Beach and Griffin Catalyst will celebrate a ONE GAME ONE FUTURE legacy investment on Thursday, October 29 at Normandy Isle Park (7030 Trouville Esplanade, Miami Beach), highlighting a shared commitment to expanding access to quality recreational spaces and creating lasting community benefits through soccer. The program will begin at 10 a.m.

As a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee Supporter, Griffin Catalyst, the civic engagement initiative of Citadel Founder and CEO Kenneth C. Griffin, is supporting the City of Miami Beach’s $1.5 million artificial turf replacement project at Normandy Isle Park. The improvements will enhance the safety, usability and long-term durability of the athletic field.

“Normandy Isle Park is where our kids play, build friendships and develop a love of the game, and the new turf will make that field safer and more durable,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “We thank Griffin Catalyst and the Miami Host Committee for helping bring the World Cup’s legacy home to Miami Beach, where our local families will benefit for years to come.”

Support for the Normandy Isle Park field revitalization reflects Griffin Catalyst’s broader commitment to youth soccer in Miami-Dade. Through its partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, Children’s Trust and the Miami Host Committee, Griffin Catalyst helped expand access to soccer and quality playing spaces for thousands of young people through the Miami-Dade Soccer Initiative. Griffin Catalyst also helped create lasting community benefits through several activations during the World Cup, including funding youth watch parties in partnership with local nonprofits, sponsoring the FIFA Fan Festival Miami and joining Stephen Ross in donating 1,200 FIFA World Cup tickets to local youth.

“The 2026 World Cup reminded us that soccer is more than just a game — it’s part of the soul and culture of Miami Beach,” shared Miami Beach Commissioner Joseph Magazine. “Through this investment in Normandy Isle Park, we’re ensuring that the magic of the World Cup lives on long after the final whistle, giving generations of young people the opportunity to create their own memories, chase their own dreams and experience the beautiful game right here in Miami Beach.”

“The FIFA World Cup is an extraordinary platform, but its greatest opportunity is what we can leave behind in our communities,” added Rodney Barreto, Co-Chair of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee. “Through ONE GAME ONE FUTURE, we are investing in places to play, opportunities to participate and experiences that inspire the next generation. Griffin Catalyst’s support at Normandy Isle and throughout our youth programming is a powerful example of what can happen when partners come together around a shared commitment to access and opportunity.”

“Griffin Catalyst is proud to have created opportunities for the next generation to experience the FIFA World Cup firsthand,” said Julia Quinn, Director of Philanthropy for Griffin Catalyst. “The transformation of Normandy Isle Park will ensure that the legacy of the World Cup continues to inspire young people well into the future.

About the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee

Working in partnership with FIFA and associated sports and municipal entities, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Miami Host Committee was established to maximize opportunities and deliver an unmatched FIFA World Cup 2026™ experience that creates enduring economic, social, recreational, and cultural opportunities across Miami-Dade County.

About Griffin Catalyst

Griffin Catalyst is the civic engagement initiative of Citadel founder and CEO Ken Griffin, encompassing his philanthropic and community impact efforts. Tackling the world’s greatest challenges in innovative, action-oriented, and evidence-driven ways, Griffin Catalyst is dedicated to expanding opportunity and improving lives across six areas of focus: Education, Science & Medicine, Upward Mobility, Freedom & Democracy, Enterprise & Innovation, and Communities. For more information, visit griffincatalyst.org.