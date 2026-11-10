TOWN OF DAVIE SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Town of Davie will host a Swearing-in Ceremony on November 18, 2026, to officially swear in Mayor Judy Paul, Vice Mayor Michelle Whitman (District 1), Councilmember Daniel Alfonso (District 2), and Councilmember Susan Starkey (District 3) for their next four-year term. Joining the Mayor and Councilmembers in taking the oath will be the Councilmember-Elect Alexander Barr (District 4).

The ceremony will take place at the Pine Island Multipurpose Center, 3801 S. Pine Island Road , beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremony is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend.

Following the swearing-in, the Town of Davie will proceed with the regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting. The Community Redevelopment Meeting will take place at 7:15 p.m.

For more information, contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 954-797-1000