Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Town of Davie municipal offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Municipal offices will resume regular operation on Monday, November 30, 2026.

Please take note of the following Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts facility closures and modified hours below.

Thursday, November 26:

All Town parks , playgrounds, and restrooms will be open from 9 a.m. to sunset.

Pine Island Fitness and Aquatic Center are closed.

Pine Island Multipurpose Center is closed.

Programmed sports activities will not take place.

Friday, November 27:

All Town parks , playgrounds, and restrooms will be open from 9 a.m. to sunset with the exception of: Driftwood, Shenandoah, Waterford, and Waverly Park will close at 9 p.m. Pine Island Park/Bamford Sports Complex will close at 10 p.m.

Pine Island Fitness Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Pine Island Aquatic Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pine Island Multipurpose Center is closed.

Programmed sports activities will not take place.

Solid Waste Services

There will be no solid waste collection services on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, including bulk and garbage.

Garbage Collection:

Residents scheduled for curbside garbage collection service on Thursday, November 26 will have their trash collected on the next regularly scheduled day, Monday, November 30, 2026.

Bulk Pickup Zone 22:

Residents who are serviced based on the Zone 22 (East Map – fourth Thursday of the month) bulk pickup schedule, will receive collection service on Monday, November 30, 2026.