TOWN OF DAVIE TO HOST ANNUAL LIGHTING OF THE GREENS FESTIVAL ON DECEMBER 5, 2026
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The Town of Davie invites everyone to join the season’s festivities at the Holiday Lighting of the Greens Festival on Saturday, December 5, 2026. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Bamford Sports Complex and Pine Island Park, located at 3801 S. Pine Island Road.
The South Florida Trail Riders will kick off the event at 6 p.m. with the annual Jingle Bell Horse Parade. Afterward, a tree-lighting ceremony will light up the park in a dazzling display of lights and festive decorations for individuals of all ages to enjoy.
Event activities include:
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Holiday games and rides
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Live entertainment including the South Florida Cloggers and Carolers
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Live nativity performed by New Life Baptist Church
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Petting farm
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Photo op with the South Florida Trail Riders
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Guest appearances from holiday characters
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Visit from Santa Claus on a fire truck
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Pictures with Santa Claus inside the Pine Island Fitness and Aquatic Center
Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase at the event.
Collection bins for the Town of Davie Toy Drive will be on-site for individuals interested in donating new, unwrapped toys. Toys collected will be allocated to over 300 children in need within Davie.
For more information regarding the Holiday
Lighting of the Greens, please contact the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 954-797-1181.