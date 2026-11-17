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The South Florida Trail Riders will kick off the event at 6 p.m. with the annual Jingle Bell Horse Parade. Afterward, a tree-lighting ceremony will light up the park in a dazzling display of lights and festive decorations for individuals of all ages to enjoy.

Event activities include:

Holiday games and rides

Live entertainment including the South Florida Cloggers and Carolers

Live nativity performed by New Life Baptist Church

Petting farm

Photo op with the South Florida Trail Riders

Guest appearances from holiday characters

Visit from Santa Claus on a fire truck

Pictures with Santa Claus inside the Pine Island Fitness and Aquatic Center

Food and refreshments will also be available for purchase at the event.

Collection bins for the Town of Davie Toy Drive will be on-site for individuals interested in donating new, unwrapped toys. Toys collected will be allocated to over 300 children in need within Davie.

Lighting of the Greens, please contact the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at For more information regarding the HolidayLighting of the Greens, please contact the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department at 954-797-1181