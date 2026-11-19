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U.S. Century Bank welcomes Anne Triana as vice president and business development officer to grow its client base in the Hollywood market.

In her new role, Triana will focus on developing new client relationships and deepening existing ones, connecting local business owners with banking solutions and services that support their evolving financial goals.

Triana has 25 years of banking experience across South Florida and has served as a branch manager for the past nine years. She was most recently at Popular Bank where she excelled at deposit growth and loan production.

“We are excited to welcome Anne to our team,” said Martha Guerra-Kattou, EVP, director of sales and marketing. “Her experience working with local business owners, professionals and organizations will be an asset as we advance our strategy to grow our presence in Broward County.”

Triana holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida International University. She has served on the Junior Achievement Young Professionals Board of Greater Miami.

About U.S. Century Bank

Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the state of Florida. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCB) and rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.