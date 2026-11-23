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November 20, 2026 – U.S. Century Bank has been named one of American Banker’s 2026 Best Banks to Work For, ranking #48 among 100 financial institutions nationwide recognized for their workplace culture and employee satisfaction. Of the 100 honoree banks, U.S. Century was also listed as #27 out of 52 banks with total assets less than $3 billion.

The annual ranking, conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, evaluates banks based on employee feedback and workplace policies, practices and benefits.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our people and the culture we’ve built together,” said Luis De La Aguilera, Chairman, President and CEO of U.S. Century Bank. “At U.S. Century, we always say it’s the people who make us; they are at the heart of our success and in turn we’re committed to creating an environment where they feel valued, supported and empowered to grow. As a community bank, we are doubly proud to have been counted among the nation’s best banks to work for.”

Headquartered in Doral, U.S. Century Bank fosters a collaborative workplace focused on professional development, employee engagement and service excellence. The recognition reinforces the bank’s commitment to investing in its people while delivering exceptional service to clients and the communities it serves.

For the complete rankings, visit American Banker.