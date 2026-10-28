Village of Pinecrest Police Captain to Ride Bicycle for 24 Hours to Raise Support for Faith-Based Community Mission

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Captain Edison Cruz, will take to his bicycle for 24 hours on November 14, 2026 to raise funds and awareness for Renacer en la Fe, Misión Miami FL, a ministry of Iglesia Congregación Sacerdotal Internacional.

Under the theme “One Purpose. Faith. Service. Impact.,” the endurance ride will begin at 8:00 AM at West Kendale Lakes Park located at 6400 Kendale Lakes Drive Miami Fl, 33183and continue through the night and end at 8:00 AM on November 15, 2026 at West Kendale Lakes Park. Captain Cruz will ride 24 hours – 350 miles on the 4-mile bike path that is parallel to the Miccosukee Golf Course.

“I ride for something greater than myself. I ride for them,” said Captain Cruz.

A police officer, husband, and community leader, Captain Cruz says the ride reflects the values that guide his life and work. The campaign is built on three ideas: faith guides every mile, service strengthens the community, and impact changes lives.

Funds raised will support and help Iglesia Congregacion Sacerdotal International Renacer en la Fe – Mission Miami, a community of Independent Catholics build a home of faith in Miami.

How to Support Donations can be made securely through our “GO FUND ME “https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-build-a-home-for-faith-in-miami https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-build-a-home-for-faith-in-miami?attribution_id=sl:f3f9d6cf-bf8d-4730-8386-9d8665d8c12a&lang=en_US&ts=1788799882&utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp30-treatment-8&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link

The public can follow Captain Cruz’s journey on Facebook and Instagram.

The campaign is sponsored by 88 Cycling, Small Time Movers, and LOOK. Activly looking for more sponsorship.

About Iglesia Congregación Sacerdotal Internacional – Renacer en la Fe

International Priestly Congregation Church a religious entity organized in the Republic of Colombia was established September 15, 2014, by his Excellency Patriarch Andres Tirado Perez. We are Iglesia Congregacion Sacerdoatal Internacional Renacer en la Fe – Mission Miami, a community of independent Catholics united by faith, service, love, and the desire to serve our community. Today, our congregation has faith, volunteers, families, and a mission – but we do not yet have a home. Our dream is to open the doors of our own church in Miami: a welcoming place where families can gather in prayer, celebrate faith, receive spiritual guidance, and serve those in need.