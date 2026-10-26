VOLI 305 NAMED OFFICIAL VODKA OF THE BIG WOOF FESTIVAL 2027

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The Big Woof Festival has named Voli 305 its Official Vodka for the 2027 festival, returning to Regatta Park in Coconut Grove on January 16–17, 2027. The partnership will bring a signature cocktail, a branded lounge and vodka-infused ice cream to the two-day outdoor celebration of dogs and the people who love them.

Two primary festival bars will feature Voli 305 vodka and Volitos ready-to-drink products, with the Voli 305 Miami Mule taking its place as the festival’s signature cocktail. Voli 305 will also appear on festival bar menus, giving adult guests an opportunity to enjoy the brand while taking in the weekend’s entertainment and activities.

The Voli 305 Lounge will offer a gathering space with high-top tables, umbrellas and inflatable seating. A branded tent and display bar will provide a backdrop for photos, while the lounge will host consumer engagement and brand storytelling. Beverage sales and service will take place at the festival bars.

“The Big Woof Festival brings people together around a shared love of dogs, and we want the experience to be just as memorable for the people as it is for their pups,” said Carlos Blanco, Co-Founder of The Big Woof Festival. “Voli 305 will add a fun new dimension to the weekend, from our signature Miami Mule to a lounge where friends can gather and enjoy the festival atmosphere.”

The partnership will also introduce vodka-infused ice cream, prepared and served on-site by the festival’s caterer using machines provided by Voli 305. Alongside the signature cocktail and ready-to-drink offerings, the ice cream will give guests ages 21 and older another way to enjoy the collaboration.

“Voli 305 may not officially be the vodka for dog people, but let’s be serious… our founder’s name is Pitbull. So, dogs have always been part of the Voli 305 DNA. Returning to support this festival that celebrates dogs and the people who love them is very important for us.” said Priscilla Perez, Co-Founder and CEO at Voli 305. “From the Voli 305 Miami Mule to our lounge and vodka-infused ice cream, we’re creating ways for adult guests to enjoy the weekend, connect with friends and make memories alongside their pups.”

The Big Woof Festival made its debut at Regatta Park in January 2026 and returns for its second year with dog sports and competitions, pet-focused experiences, family activities, food and beverage offerings, a pet marketplace, adoption opportunities and wellness programming. The event also supports PAWS4you Rescue and other local rescue organizations working to find dogs loving homes.

About Voli 305

Voli 305 Vodka is distinguished by its velvety finish tailored to appeal to the discerning female palate, a feat attributed to the expertise of our CEO in refining the recipe. Crafted exclusively from premium ingredients, notably a blend of non-GMO locally-sourced Florida corn, Voli 305 epitomizes excellence and artistry. For more information, please visit www.Voli305vodka.com.

About The Big Woof Festival

The Big Woof Festival is a two-day outdoor celebration of dogs and the people who love them, returning to Regatta Park in Coconut Grove January 16–17, 2027. The festival brings together entertainment, dog sports and competitions, pet-focused experiences, family activities, shopping, food and beverages, adoption opportunities, wellness programming and more. For more festival information, please visit www.thebigwooffest.com.

For Sponsor and Vendor Opportunities, please email info@thebigwooffest.com.