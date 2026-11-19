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Pictured left to right: Sanford Division Manager Eric Saxton, Route Supervisor Jonathan Solomon, Commercial Driver Ricardo Cantu, Commercial Route Supervisor Donald Suttles, Swing Driver Paul McKinney III, Commercial Route Supervisor Farod Jackson, and Operations Manager Steve Bruton.

Five Central Florida drivers have each earned Waste Pro’s $10,000 Driver Safety Award, a combined $50,000, for three years of putting safety first and living the Waste Pro Way. The honorees are Ricardo Cantu and Paul McKinney III from the Sanford Division and Rodney Hunter, Kamari Lewis, and Carlos Ortiz Jr. from the Orlando Division.

Pictured left to right: Residential Driver Rodney Hunter Orlando Division Manager Regina Caronia, and Residential Driver Kamari Lewis

Orlando Division Manager Regina Caronia with Residential Driver Carlos Ortiz, Jr.

Waste Pro launched its Three-Year Safe Driver program in 2004 to celebrate employees who prioritize safety every day. In 2017, the company expanded the program so that helpers could also earn awards. That growth reflects Waste Pro’s company-wide dedication to safe work practices and community trust.

To date, Waste Pro has awarded more than $11 million to drivers and helpers through its safety award programs, and it has budgeted about $2 million in Safety Awards for 2026.

“Safety has always been a big part of who we are at Waste Pro,” said President and CEO Sean Jennings. “My father, Waste Pro founder John Jennings, started this program to recognize our team members and reinforce the importance of safely serving our communities. It’s great to see our employees earn this recognition, especially those who earn it more than once.”

Congratulations to Ricardo, Paul, Rodney, Kamari, and Carlos! Waste Pro is proud to have these outstanding drivers serving our Central Florida community.

About Waste Pro USA

Waste Pro USA, Inc. operates in 12 southeastern states and is one of the country’s fastest-growing privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal companies. With revenues projected to exceed $1.6 billion in 2026, Waste Pro employs over 5,700 waste professionals who serve over 2 million residential and 100,000 commercial customers across more than 140 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 280 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.