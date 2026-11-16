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Family-owned restaurant group whose portfolio includes GG’s Waterfront, Tiki Tiki, and Le Tub to debut a waterfront dining concept inspired by Fort Lauderdale’s rich history

Old Florida charm will meet fresh coastal dining when Ivy’s, a neighborhood waterfront restaurant, opens at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Slated to open in early 2027, Ivy’s is the latest venture from We Care Hospitality, the local, family-owned restaurant group that owns and operates Hollywood waterfront staples – GG’s Waterfront, Tiki Tiki, and Le Tub. Nestled along the New River, next door to the historic Stranahan House and named as a nod to the pioneering powerhouse that was Ivy Stranahan, Ivy’s will bring a fresh take on waterfront dining with a distinctly Fort Lauderdale personality.

“Ivy’s will feel like a place that belongs in Fort Lauderdale and would be out of place anywhere else,” says Alex Serafini, Managing Partner of We Care Hospitality, which he co-owns and operates with parents Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini. “There’s so much history and character along this stretch of the river, and we want to embrace that while creating something genuine, fresh, and exciting. To us, that means great food, a fun atmosphere, and the kind of hospitality that makes everyone feel welcome and comfortable.”

The restaurant is named in honor of Ivy Stranahan, a pioneering educator and civic leader who helped shape Fort Lauderdale’s early history. Stranahan dedicated much of her life to making the city a better place. Her commitment to community, compassion, and forging new paths resonated with the Serafini family, inspiring a restaurant rooted in the same spirit of genuine hospitality and connection. “Ivy’s commitment to the city, grand vision, and dedication was an inspiration to us, and her love for Fort Lauderdale echoes our own,” Alex adds. “The homage was natural.”

At the culinary helm of Ivy’s will be Executive Chef Dan Siegelman, whose impressive background includes time with acclaimed chefs Michael Chiarello (Bottega in Napa Valley) and Geoffrey Zakarian (Point Royal), as well as time spent with Starr Restaurants at Miami’s Le Zoo and Upland. At Ivy’s, Siegelman will showcase coastal American cuisine with an emphasis on fresh Florida seafood, locally sourced ingredients, and seasonal dishes approached with creativity and care. The menu will feature a prominent raw bar, seafood, handmade pastas and grilled meats. Among the dishes in development is Around the Campfire – an interactive, shareable experience featuring a miniature tabletop charcoal grill with skewers of chicken, steak, shrimp, and eggplant, accompanied by lettuce cups, fresh herbs, and sauces. It’s sure to be a showstopping signature selection. A curated beverage program will complement the cuisine with fresh craft cocktails featuring seasonal juices, house-made syrups and local Florida spirits, alongside a wine selection highlighting family-owned producers.

Designed by Urban Robot, Ivy’s will feature a warm, layered aesthetic with rich wood accents, vintage-inspired furnishings and tropical touches that balance nostalgia with a contemporary sensibility. An expansive outdoor dining area and bar overlooking the New River will be central to the experience, perfect for everything from casual drinks and dinner with friends to family gatherings and celebrations. The inviting indoor space will provide a more intimate ambiance for dining and socializing.

For the Serafini family, Ivy’s represents an exciting new chapter. Always a family affair, We Care Hospitality has built its reputation by revitalizing and reimagining established South Florida restaurants while preserving the character and soul that make them local favorites. With Ivy’s, the family is creating a new concept from the ground up, drawing on decades of hospitality experience and deep ties to the community. Alex Serafini spent years working in New York City with celebrated restaurateur Danny Meyer of Union Square Hospitality Group. The Serafini family’s approach to team culture, hospitality and community draws from Alex’s time spent with USHG. With its strong neighborhood focus, Ivy’s also plans to extend its hospitality beyond the dining room through community initiatives and local partnerships, reinforcing the family’s commitment to making the restaurant an integral part of the neighborhood.

Ivy’s is expected to open in Q1 2027 at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Additional details will be announced as the opening approaches. For updates, please visit www.ivysfortlauderdale.com or follow @ivysfortlauderdale on Instagram.