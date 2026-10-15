Women of Waste Pro Jessica Thompson

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Jessica Thompson begins her day at 4 a.m. with a clear goal: to complete her work efficiently and ensure her community is well cared for. She is the Lead Residential Automatic Side-Load (ASL) Driver in Waste Pro’s Panama City Beach Division and has been with Waste Pro for more than four years. She started with the company in Fort Myers and spent her first year there before transferring to the Panama City Beach Division, where she quickly became known for her strong work ethic, positive attitude, and commitment to doing the job right.

Before joining Waste Pro, Jessica spent four years as a school bus driver. A former coworker recommended Waste Pro, telling her it would be a great change of pace. Jessica soon found what she was looking for: steady work, opportunities to grow, and a chance to continue serving her community.

“I love it,” Jessica said. “It gives me more financial stability and helps my family. I’m trying to be smart with my opportunities, invest in my retirement, and plan for the future.”

Jessica started her Waste Pro career driving a residential rear-load truck with a two-person team and quickly earned a reputation for getting the job done. At times, her productivity was even higher than that of an ASL driver, all while providing excellent customer service. Today, she drives an ASL truck and serves as the lead for the municipal contract serving the Town of Springfield. She helps ensure her team meets expectations, addresses issues in the field, and communicates concerns to city officials and Waste Pro management.

“She is a great person and a great employee, and Waste Pro is very lucky to have her,” said Norman Sanders, Operations Manager for Panama City Beach. “I wish I had ten more employees just like her!”

Jessica’s commitment to service was recognized earlier this year when she earned her first Waste Pro Driver $10,000 Safety Award for completing three years of safe driving, outstanding customer service, and living the Waste Pro Way. For Jessica, the recognition was especially meaningful because she takes pride in doing her job well.

“I’m just here to do my job and do it the best I can,” shared Jessica. “Being recognized for what I do every day showed me that my efforts were noticed.”

Jessica’s pride in keeping her routes clean, along with her appreciation for residents who recognize her efforts, reflects her deep commitment to the community.

“Customers come out with water and snacks, and that keeps me motivated and touches my heart,” she said. “I’m all about the community.”

That community spirit also shows up at Waste Pro events. Jessica now actively participates in local Touch-A-Truck events and school visits with the Panama City Beach team, where she enjoys interacting with residents.

For Jessica, being a woman in a traditionally male-dominated industry doesn’t slow her down. “Don’t test me just because I’m a female,” she said. “My team members quickly realize they need to keep up with me!”

Her strong work ethic comes naturally. Jessica credits her father, who, at 78, remains active in his community, works out, and runs every day, with instilling her drive and determination. She hopes to pass those same values on to her three stepchildren, ages 18, 14, and 12. With such a full life, Jessica feels she is living what she always dreamed of.

Looking ahead, Jessica hopes to keep leading by example in the field and aspires to take on a supervisory role later in her career. And according to her Panama City Beach teammates, Jessica makes a difference every day.

“She never complains and always has a smile on her face,” Norman said. “She is a great person, a great employee, and a tremendous part of our Waste Pro family.”

About Waste Pro USA

Waste Pro USA, Inc. operates in 12 southeastern states and is one of the country’s fastest-growing privately-owned waste collection, recycling, processing, and disposal companies. With revenues projected to exceed $1.6 billion in 2026, Waste Pro employs over 5,700 waste professionals who serve over 2 million residential and 100,000 commercial customers across more than 140 operating locations. Waste Pro is headquartered in Longwood, Florida, and maintains approximately 260 exclusive municipal contracts and franchises.