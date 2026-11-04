’26 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss goes electric

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The Trail Boss name has traditionally been associated with a certain kind of Chevrolet Silverado: a pickup with a tougher attitude, extra ground clearance and the hardware to venture beyond the pavement. For 2026, Chevrolet takes that formula in a decidedly different direction with the Silverado EV Trail Boss.

This isn’t simply a Silverado with an electric powertrain. Chevrolet has adapted the Trail Boss concept to an all-electric platform, creating a truck that combines off-road equipment with the instant torque and quiet operation of electric propulsion.

The 2026 Silverado EV Trail Boss starts at $70,000, according to Chevrolet. That price excludes destination freight, taxes, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.

And there is plenty of equipment behind the Trail Boss name. The truck gets a 2-inch suspension lift, 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires, standard four-wheel steering and Sidewinder diagonal steering. It also has a ground clearance of 10.0 inches, along with a 31.6-degree approach angle and 25.1-degree departure angle.

Underneath, the Silverado EV Trail Boss uses a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive system. The Extended Range version produces 625 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, while the Max Range Trail Boss increases output to 725 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque.

Those numbers explain something important about electric trucks. You don’t have to sacrifice performance simply because there isn’t a gasoline engine under the hood. Electric motors deliver their torque immediately, and in the Trail Boss that power is directed through an electronic four-wheel-drive system designed for the demands of a truck.

Range is the number that replaces the traditional MPG conversation. The Extended Range Silverado EV Trail Boss has an EPA-estimated 410-mile range. The Max Range Trail Boss is rated by GM at up to 478 miles, which is a major distance.

Charging is another part of the equation. With available 350-kW DC fast charging, Chevrolet says the Silverado EV can add a GM-estimated 70-100 miles of range in about 10 minutes. The truck can also use Tesla Superchargers with a GM-approved NACS adapter.

The Silverado EV Trail Boss also remains a serious truck. Properly equipped, it can tow up to 12,500 pounds.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Silverado EV Trail Boss is that Chevrolet hasn’t abandoned the personality that made Trail Boss popular. It still looks like a truck, has the stance of a truck and possesses genuine off-road hardware. What has changed is what powers it.

The 2026 Silverado EV Trail Boss represents an interesting next chapter for the pickup: not a futuristic vehicle pretending to be a truck, but a traditional truck idea re-engineered around electric power.

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