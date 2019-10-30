allCanes celebrates 60 years supporting Miami Hurricanes

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Florida’s oldest sporting goods store was founded in 1959 with the opening of allSports in a row of shops adjacent to Mark Light Field. Sixty years have passed since then, and today the store, renamed allCanes in 2004, is still a beloved staple of the Miami Hurricanes community. It’s a place where Canes fans can select from Hurricanes sportswear and logo items, relive the glory days when Canes Football ruled America, or simply relax and watch video replays of the great moments in Canes sports history.

On November 22nd, allCanes will throw a big 60th Anniversary party open to the public (visit www.allcanes.com for details). Former players and coaches and fans are all invited. “It’s our chance to thank our customers for supporting allCanes for sixty years,” says Harry Rothwell, manager of allCanes since 1991.

Harry is a walking encyclopedia of Miami Hurricanes sports history and some might say the Canes’ biggest fan. “We started as a general purpose sporting goods store with everything from Keds and tennis racquet stringing, but as the licensing industry grew and big box sporting goods stores opened, we became allCanes to exclusively serve fans of the University of Miami,” he says.

Harry’s son Justin also works at store, greeting students, fans and former players and coaches who steadily stream through the doors. Over the years, many Canes students and student athletes have worked at allCanes, including former Chicago Bears standout Devin Hester.

“We’re proud to have been here for sixty years. We’ve always been a fan tradition,” says Harry. “People stop by allCanes to relive the experience of when they were a student here, or simply want to immerse themselves in the lore of their favorite team.

“We’re often the first stop for people coming into town for a home game, whether it’s football, baseball, basketball, volleyball, tennis, you name it. We support all the teams, and of course, when our teams are doing well, we do well too,” says Harry.

Miami’s Hurricanes Football Program ruled the gridiron between 1983 and 1993, when the Canes won four college national championships and were perennial contenders, a feat that only a handful of schools have achieved.

“I’d love to see our football program return to its former glory, but if we do not, I can’t complain. I traveled the country and got to see some the greatest players in college football. What a run we’ve had. What the Hurricanes achieved between 1983-1993 and again from 2000-2004 is a miracle in college athletics, especially for a school the size of the University of Miami.”

Harry remains optimistic about the future of Canes athletics. “A true fan supports the Canes win, lose or draw, and there are thousands of Canes fans around the country. Some of them have never even seen a game live! That’s why allCanes is here, to support those loyal fans.”

The store also supports the Hurricanes through events including player autograph signings and away game parties. On August 23rd, the day before the Miami Hurricanes opened their season against the University of Florida, Canes and NFL legend Michael Irvin co-hosted a huge allCanes party in Orlando that attracted 1,200 people.

Every Christmas for past 19 years allCanes has hosted a shopping spree in memory of former UM great Bryan Pata for kids from the Police Athletic League and the Miami Boys and Girls Clubs. Each child receives a $95 gift card and players and coaches help the kids shop at allCanes. Local sportscaster Tony Segreto is the MC and food is donated by The Big Cheese, Flanagans and Milam’s.

“The allCanes relationships are what I cherish most,” says Harry. “I’ve met so many great people…customers, families, players, coaches. The fact is that allCanes is much more than a store, we’re a Canes tradition.”

allCanes is located at 5831 Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Coral Gables. For more information please visit www.allcanes.com or call 305-661-9011.