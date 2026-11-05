Ask Your Business a Question, Get a Real Answer: VirtuMCP Brings Secure AI to Miami Beach Companies

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VirtuWorks, a Coral Gables-based provider of managed IT services and cybersecurity, is bringing VirtuMCP to Miami Beach businesses. The secure gateway connects AI assistants such as Claude and Microsoft Copilot to the systems companies already run on, so owners can get answers from their own data without giving up control of it.

Miami Beach runs on hospitality, real estate and property management, industries where the numbers live in several systems at once. With VirtuMCP, an owner can ask what marketing returned over the past six months, or an operations team can review project costs using connected accounting and business systems. The aim is to spend less time gathering reports and more time understanding what the numbers mean.

Every AI assistant connects through VirtuMCP instead of directly into company systems. Each request is tied to a named person who signs in with their Microsoft account. Leaders choose view-only, edit or full-control access for each person and system, and AI asks before making changes. An activity log records actions and supports internal oversight and compliance planning. The gateway connects to more than 50 business tools, including QuickBooks, Acumatica, ConnectWise and Microsoft 365, and works with AI assistants that support the open Model Context Protocol.

The starting point is a business question, not another dashboard. A team might want to understand which campaigns generated profitable work or how costs changed across projects. VirtuMCP provides a controlled connection to the relevant systems, while managers decide which sources each employee can reach. For firms preparing to roll out AI, AI readiness and compliance work can help organize permissions and policies before access expands. That approach complements the managed IT support businesses already depend on for daily operations.

“Business owners on the Beach don’t have time to export reports and stitch them together,” said Omar Armenteros, Founder and CEO of VirtuWorks. “VirtuWorks MCP lets them ask the question and get the answer, while they stay in charge of who sees what.”

VirtuWorks supports property management and real estate firms across South Florida, and VirtuMCP is included at no additional cost with VirtuWorks managed IT plans. Setup requires no software installation, and most teams are running in an afternoon. Companies new to AI can start with an AI readiness assessment.

Serving businesses since 1994, VirtuWorks is headquartered in Coral Gables, holds ISO 27001, ISO 20000 and ISO 9001 certifications and is a Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider. To learn more, visit virtuworks.com/virtuworks-mcp or book a demo.