At-Home Learning Programming from South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS is excited to announce At-Home Learning Programming and activities during the Coronavirus pandemic with educational resources for children and their families affected by school closures.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the way we do things and what we need to focus on as a community and as a public media organization. Our mission and service to the community has not changed; it’s now taken a different form and approach based on the current needs and situation,” said Dolores Sukhdeo, President and CEO of South Florida PBS.

We have responded to the needs educators and caregivers have expressed by providing students with access to free educational resources at home, both on-air and online in order to reach every household, regardless of their broadband access.

These educational programs offer quality distance learning for grades Pre-K through 12 on our 24/7 PBS Kids Channel. These include standards-based curriculum guides that relate to each show that are available to download on the PBS Learning website.

Furthermore, our locally produced kids’ program, KidVision Pre-K continues to offer and promote over 100 Virtual Field Trips for parents to use at home with their children. Each field trip also has Lesson Plans and Take-Home Pages in English and Spanish to further educate and entertain children. KidVision Pre-K also offers a free App with educational iSpy games that help teach vocabulary and early reading skills. Miss Penny from KidVision Pre-K is also hosting weekly virtual story times every Friday afternoon at 1pm on the KidVision Pre-K Facebook page.

Star Gazers is one of our educational shows that will transport viewers to the world of science and astronomy. Join host Trace Dominguez from Star Gazers virtually to discover the wonders of the night sky from your own backyards at www.stargazersonline.org.

We continue our mission to educate, entertain and inspire the community with virtual engagement efforts such as:

Virtual Premiere screening of Kid Stew on April 18th at 3 PM.

Special Earth Day Virtual Screening of Changing Seas, Manatees: Conserving a Marine Mammal, on April 22nd at 6 PM.

In celebration of Asian-American Heritage month virtual screening of Asian-Americans on May 6th at 7:30 PM.

Starting on Saturday, April 25th at 3pm, Between the Covers program with host Ann Bocock will be interviewing new authors LIVE on YouTube and Facebook.

Visit https://www.southfloridapbs.org for updates and more information.