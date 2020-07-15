Be sure to catch the full interview with Raquel Regalado on our Facebook page, under the Videos tab!

A Third Area program receives prestigious recognition
The Florida Blue Foundation has recognized two South Florida programs as winners of its prestigious Sapphire Award for...
Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
Miami's Community Newspapers services the areas of: Aventura, Biscayne Bay, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Doral, Homestead, Horse Country, Kendall, Miami Beach, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and West Park.
Office: 305-669-7355
Legal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200