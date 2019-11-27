Bringing transformative change to our residents with the Underline

Today we stand at the beginning of a new era in Coral Gables, an era that our children will look back on as the one that progressed the causes of their generation: environmental sustainability, health and wellness, community engagement and improved quality of life.

The realization of the Underline Project, a 10-mile linear park, bike and pedestrian trail, along with sports and cultural facility will extend under the Metrorail from the Miami River to Dadeland South. The Underline is the brainchild of Meg Daly, Founder of Friends of the Underline. Meg was inspired in part by New York City’s Highline which has become a popular destination and has spurred revitalization in the neighborhoods that surround it.

As an early supporter of the Underline, I am proud and excited that the project has been awarded a federal BUILD grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for $22.3 million. The grant will fund the design and construction of enhancements such as bike/walking/jogging trails, lighting components, landscaping, signage and intersection safety facilities.

Approximately one third of the project runs through the city of Coral Gables, which will greatly enhance the recreational space and connectivity in the city. Throughout my 6-year tenure on the Coral Gables commission, I have been an active proponent of acquiring and improving public parks for the enjoyment of our residents, and the Underline is a perfect example. In October 2014 I sponsored a resolution authorizing the City Manager to allocate $50,000 from the City’s impact fees to the Friends of the Underline. A few years later in December 2017, I sponsored another resolution entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Miami-Dade County allowing the City to assist in the funding of the Underline up to $15 million dollars using impact fees collected from new development projects within 1,000 feet of the Underline.

The $22.3 million dollar federal grant, combined with the funds contributed by the City, will complete the construction funding required for the entire three-mile portion within the City of Coral Gables. The City of Miami has also pledged up to $50 million dollars and today, Friends of the Underline, has secured close to 80% of its expected $120 million dollar total cost. The initial Brickell segment, which broke ground a year ago, is on budget and expected to open Summer 2020.

Having worked with Meg Daly for years on this project, I am thrilled to be able to deliver this exciting, world-class amenity to our community, and watch it come to fruition. The Underline will be transformative for Coral Gables and will reflect our City’s status as a forward-thinking leader committed to elevating the quality of life for our residents, visitors and business community.

To learn more about this transformative project please visit TheUnderline.org

Or email me at: Vlago@coralgables.com