The non-profit Cancer Link will be holding its annual fundraising luncheon, Country Pink, on October 15, 2019, at the Hilton Miami Downtown. The event incudes a silent auction, a performance by the Shane Duncan Band, fashions by Zambony Couture and a gift bag. The event starts at 10:00 am. Approximately 600 attendees are expected.

Cancer Link is an all-volunteer organization. Its mission is to ensure funding for breast cancer research, education, early detection, and community outreach programs at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Cancer Link is in its 32nd year of raising funds.

Recently Sylvester announced that they have earned the prestigious National Cancer Institute designation. They are one of only two NCI-designated cancer centers in the State of Florida and one of just 71 across the nation. The support of philanthropic organizations such as Cancer Link was an important component in the application process which resulted in the NCI designation.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please go to http://cancerlink.sylvester.org.