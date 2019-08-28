Capital Bank Promotes Dilian G. Schulz to Corporate Lending Team Leader

Capital Bank, a member of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, announced Dilian G. Schulz has been promoted to corporate lending team leader, and will continue being based at the Coral Gables office. Previously, she served as a senior vice president of corporate and commercial lending with the bank for seven years.

“Dilian’s extensive experience in banking and in our Miami market has proven to be an asset for our growing bank,” said Jeff Jackson, regional president, Florida. “Her leadership, proven track record of success and commitment to delivering excellence to our clients will continue to make a difference for local businesses and our organization as a whole.”

During the past 20 years, Schulz has specialized in lending and credit with positions including work at BankUnited, Israel Discount Bank of New York and Lloyds Banking Group. She currently serves as a board member of Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA).

Schulz is active with community involvement that includes the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Project Cure Paraguay and serving as a board member of Fundacion Panambi. She is a graduate from the Universidad Católica (Asunción, Paraguay), with a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration. She also holds a certificate in ‘Women on Boards of Directors’ from IESE Business School.

Her promotion takes place at a time when First Horizon National Corporation is bringing together its family of companies under a unified set of brand names and a new logo. In the fall, Capital Bank will advance its highly successful relationship-based banking approach to deliver modern individual experiences where data and technology enable rewarding in-person and digital interactions.

Capital Bank is part of First Horizon’s approximately 250 branches across the Southeast United States. For more information, please visit capitalbank-us.com .