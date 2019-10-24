Capital Bank to be named First Horizon Friday

Jeff Jackson

Capital Bank will be unified under the new name of First Horizon Bank on Friday under holding company First Horizon National Corp.

The branding change brings together First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, FTN Financial and Capital Bank at more than 250 locations in the Southeastern United States. All brand signage changes will be completed in early 2020 and customers will experience a smooth transition according to Jeff Jackson, Florida Regional President.

“We anticipate a seamless change for our customers beginning Friday,” says Jackson. “By bringing our company under one brand will help us continue to grow in Florida.”

The bank recently signed a lease for a new city center location on Brickell Avenue in downtown Miami. Additional city center locations are planned for South Florida in 2020 as part of the bank’s growth.

“Our employees will continue to provide differentiated customer experiences, with an emphasis on providing the best service to deliver greatest returns for clients,” explains Jackson. “We have engaged customers as part of a process to better understand their changing banking needs in addition to bundling products relating to technology with this approach.

Jackson has led the bank’s growth in Florida during the past 11 months and has brought in over 40 new team members. More hiring will take place throughout the state in 2020.

“We’ve added the best of the best banking talent from Florida communities, along with key financial center locations that will allow us to increase market share significantly,” said Jackson. “By having these new three dozen highly experienced bankers in place, we are able to provide the highest level of service since all of our loan decision making is done at this local level. We’re also committed to our 155 year tradition of giving back to the communities where we live and work.”