CHLI Conference at The U!

Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute – CHLI – this organization sponsors college student internships in DC and hosts leadership events, like the Regional Future Leaders Conference that will be held at UM next Thursday, October 10 from 9am to 1pm.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (CHLI Vice Chairman) and Congresswoman Donna Shalala will be among our welcome speakers. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen will be moderating a panel with Israeli Consul General Lior Haiat, TECO Dep Director Sara Chen and Amb Sue Cobb.

There is also a financial planning panel and a keynote lunch. It will be a great opportunity for South Florida students and young professionals.