City of Coral Gables Menorah Lighting Ceremony Featuring First Ever Chanukah Chocolate Gelt Drop

The Menorah Lighting will feature Coral Gables’ first ever Chanukah Gelt Drop. Our local Coral Gables firefighters will be climbing their ladders and showering down chocolate gelt (coins) for all participants.

This activity brings the ancient custom of giving children gelt, Yiddish for money, on Chanukah to a whole new level. The custom of giving gelt was designed to offer children positive reinforcement for exemplary behavior, particularly as a reward for diligence in their studies and acts of charity. A more contemporary version of giving gelt evolved into chocolate coins in gold foil wrapping – which is now frequently associated with the holiday.

At the grand Chanukah Celebration, not only will there be gelt, but it will be raining down with much drama and fanfare. Chabad of Coral Gables is known for its innovative approach to Jewish education and the Gelt Drop will not disappoint.

“We wanted to take a tradition and make it magical. There is nothing more dynamic than chocolate dropping from the sky! We can’t wait to see the reaction of the children! We’re hoping this will create amazing memories for all children present.” Chany Stolik, co-director of Chabad in Coral Gables commented.

The free public event is for both children and adults and will offer live musical entertainment, carnival rides and crafts for kids, complimentary hot potato latkes, traditional Chanukah doughnuts, concession stands and other holiday treats. There will be a free raffle for all participants.

“It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition,” said Rabbi Avraham Stolik, co-director of Chabad in Coral Gables. “In ancient times, our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the Menorah. Today, we commit ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place. Chanukah also propagates the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression, and light over darkness.”

The highlight of the event will be the lighting of the candles on the large 12 foot Menorah that will illuminate Ponce Circle Park during the holiday season. Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, City Commissioners & community leaders will be the honored guests.

The event is sponsored by Dr. Barry Burak of Affiliated Healthcare Centers, and will be emceed by Spencer Aronfeld.

For more information please call 305-490-7572, email info@ChabadGables.com or visit www.ChabadGables.com

In conjunction with the Holiday of Chanukah, Chabad will be hosting three other events open to the community.

On Sunday, December 15th, Chabad will be bringing its SKIP – Seniors & Kids Intergenerational Program – to the senior residents of the Palace in Coral Gables. Boys and girls of all ages (and their families) will have the opportunity to make Chanukah doughnuts and decorate them with the seniors. They’ll be writing holiday get-well cards to be delivered to children in the hospital. All children in attendance will receive a Chanukah gift.

This event will be held at the Palace of Coral Gables, 1 Andalusia Ave, Coral Gables, at 11:00 am-12:00 pm. RSVP to Chany@ChabadGables.com

On Tuesday, December 17, 7:00-9:00 pm Chabad will be hosting 'Menorahs & Martinis': A Pre-Chanukah ladies night out, at Chabad, 1827 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Couvert: $15. RSVP at www.ChabadGables.com/JWC

Design and decorate your own magnificent granite menorah. Spend a delightful evening with friends and enjoy cocktails and a doughnut and Latke bar. Discover your inner flame while exploring the relevance of Chanukah in our day to day lives.

On Tuesday, December 24th 6:00-8:00 pm Chabad will be hosting ‘Chopstix Chanukah.’ Join the lighting of a fortune cookie Menorah, enjoy a kosher Chinese dinner and eat your donuts and latkes with chosptix. Couvert: $10 if reserved by December 19, $15 thereafter.