Classical guitarist headlines Woman’s Club music series

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The Coral Gables Woman’s Club continues its 2026–27 First Thursday Music Series on Nov. 5 with an evening of Spanish and classical guitar featuring South Florida guitarist Clara McLain. Miami-based multidisciplinary musician Alejandro Elizondo opens the night.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at the club’s historic home, 1001 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd.

Known for her expressive tone, refined technique and elegant stage presence, McLain brings nearly two decades of dedication to the classical guitar to an intimate concert setting. Her program draws on the warmth and fire of the Spanish guitar tradition alongside classical masterworks and contemporary arrangements.

Opening the evening, Alejandro Elizondo — a Frost School of Music–trained singer and multi-instrumentalist — will perform his own set before joining McLain on stage to accompany her on several songs, making for a rare collaborative evening between the two artists.

Guests can enjoy food and shop local vendors, with items available for purchase throughout the evening. A raffle will be held during the event.

“The First Thursday series is about bringing exceptional live music into the heart of our community,” said Dr. Alexandria Guillen, Arts and Culture chair of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club. “Clara is a breathtaking guitarist and having Alejandro both open the night and join her on stage makes this a truly special collaboration.”

Tickets are available with or without a drink package. Purchase at www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/coral-gables-womans-club-music-series.

Presented by the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, the First Thursday Music Series runs through April, with a different act each month. Upcoming dates for the 2026-27 season are: Dec. 3, Jan. 7, Feb. 4, Mar. 4 and Apr. 1.

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