Club’s Day of Service benefits Lotus House

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The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club annual Day of Service, coordinated by CGWC past president Mayra Dominguez, was celebrated on Sept. 26 with a collection of goods donated and delivered to Lotus House in Miami.

The club collected goods estimated at $500 and another $280 in cash to benefit the women’s shelter. Lotus House is the largest women’s homeless shelter in the country, sheltering more than 1,450 women, youth and children annually. It provides shelter, resources and multi-faceted comprehensive support services to help its guests successfully exit the shelter system and lead lives offering greater opportunities.

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