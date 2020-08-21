“Come Together” with the Gables Chamber for our 2020 Annual Conference on August 28

The Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce is excited to partner with and present our annual planning and membership conference, sponsored by Florida Blue.

Designed in the virtual space to COME TOGETHER – this year’s conference theme – will take place on Friday, August 28th from 8:15am – 5:15pm.

Our theme celebrates the goal of once again being socially connected, while being mindful of our need to be responsible and healthy and distant.

While fully virtual, our annual conference program will be robust and feature leading voices and topics that are essential to our business community’s recovery – and to help companies survive and thrive in these uncertain times!

I hope you will join our members and stakeholders for a full-day of sessions, including conversations on public health, diversity and inclusion, innovation, mindfulness, partner updates, motivating your team, the evolving role of technology, collaboration and more.

As a registered delegate, you will have access to the entire day (8:15am to 5:15pm) as we welcome our new Chairman of the Board, Brian Barakat of Barakat Law to the helm. You can join us for some of the program – or ALL – we just want you to register to join us!

As we COME TOGETHER and convene this timely annual meeting, our goals are bold, our passion is undeterred and our focus is laser sharp.

Won’t you join the community conversation and build with us toward a collaborative recovery? We hope so!

Registration is offered at the member rate of only $99 (which includes a $50 gift card to a local restaurant for “lunch”) for the entire conference day to all community members (and represents a savings of $30 per delegate)!

Click here to register

Let’s take this moment to COME TOGETHER and collaborate and create.

For questions or more information, please contact Erica Simons, Director of Programs & Events at esimons@coralgableschamber.org or www.coralgableschamber.org — 305-446-1657