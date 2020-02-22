Congresswoman Donna Shalala visits the CN Studio!

By
Aaron Guerrero
-
1

Congresswoman Donna Shalala visits the CN Studio for a Facebook LIVE discussion with publishers and brothers Michael and Grant Miller! Be sure to catch the full interview soon on cnews.net! Thank you for stopping by, Congresswoman!

