Coral Gables Hospital Awards Mayra Young Heroes Award

Coral Gables Hospital proudly honors Mayra Young with the Heroes Medal. As an assistant nurse manager, Mayra is being recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. Mayra embodies everything a nurse should be. She is a strong clinical nurse that understands that caring for a patient with compassion and kindness can help make a patient’s hospital stay more comfortable. Her co-workers enjoy working with her as well because she is always available to assist in any way she can.
