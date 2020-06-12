Coral Gables Hospital Promotes Jonathan Fraginals as Director of Nursing Critical Care Services and Nursing Administration

Coral Gables Hospital appoints Jonathan Fraginals as its Director for all critical care services and the nursing administration office. In his new role, Fraginals will be responsible for emergency service operations, which includes the Off-Campus Emergency Department, nursing administration and the intensive care surgical step-down units, which he currently oversees.

Fraginals has more than 12 years of nursing experience, with over six years in a nursing leadership role. His experience includes intensive care, medical surgical, and telemetry nursing. Jonathan started at Coral Gables Hospital in 2015 as a nurse manager. In the last year, he has served as the director of 2nd floor telemetry, ICU, and step-down at Coral Gables Hospital.

“We are excited to appoint Jonathan as our director of nursing for all critical care services and nursing administration,” said Cristina Jimenez, hospital CEO. “He is truly committed to providing excellent patient care and enhancing the experience for our patients.”

Fraginals earned his Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Barry University. He is also a member of the Emergency Nurses Association, and American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.