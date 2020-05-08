Coral Gables Moving Forwards Together

Since our city’s founding in 1925, Coral Gables has endured many challenges – deadly hurricanes, economic downturns, social changes – and now, the novel coronavirus pandemic. But what has sustained us is our ability to rise to these challenges with strength, action, and most of all, unity.

These days more than ever, I am reassured by the strength and unity of our commission. The safety of our residents continues to be our top priority, and during this time of uncertainty, we are working diligently to inform our community and develop initiatives in response to the ongoing pandemic. For the latest updates, please visit coralgables.com/emergency.

After hearing from many residents who favored a testing facility within the city limits, the commission approved a drive-through COVID-19 testing location, which opened May 1. The city has partnered with BioCollections Worldwide, which has been conducting testing for the Village of Key Biscayne, to administer the nasal swab tests at a site adjacent to the Shops at Merrick Park. The commission has authorized up to $100,000 in city spending for the facility, including tests that provide results in 48 hours. We have added staff to handle appointment scheduling, and posted first responders at the site to ensure that testing goes smoothly.

The testing facility is reserved exclusively for Coral Gables residents. Those 65 and older with symptoms or underlying health conditions will take priority, followed by people under 65 with symptoms or underlying health conditions. Residents under 65 with no health conditions or symptoms will be eligible, if tests remain available. The site will operate by appointment only; residents may request appointments by visiting coralgables.com/covidtesting and completing the online questionnaire.

As someone with elderly family members, I am keenly aware of the anxiety this pandemic has caused our senior citizens and those with existing medical conditions. This new testing facility will offer those with limited mobility an alternative to traveling several miles to a county location to be tested. It provides peace of mind, close to home.

My next initiative in the fight against the virus is to bring testing for COVID-19 antibodies to Coral Gables. I have asked the city manager to provide us with alternatives to get this accomplished as soon as possible. These tests are important in assessing the number of residents who have already contracted COVID-19 and may have developed immunity to the virus. The greater the immunity of the population, the sooner we can conquer this deadly disease.

In addition to our residents, we are also focused on the well-being of local businesses. I have recently sponsored a resolution establishing the City of Coral Gables Business Recovery Task Force (BRTF), which will help us resume operations under a “new normal” scenario. The BRTF creates a council of business owners, community leaders and local stakeholders to provide expert knowledge regarding how best to re-open businesses and recreational facilities, while adhering to best health practices. All meetings will be open to the public, and summaries will be posted on the city’s website.

In closing, I would like to express my appreciation to our city’s first responders and medical professionals for their tireless work and commitment in keeping our community safe. Their courage and dedication is heroic, and we can’t thank them enough.

I would also like to thank our residents for their patience and perseverance as we weather this pandemic together. Your support is invaluable. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact me at 305-460-5323 or vlago@coralgables.com. As it has it the past, the unity of our community will help see us through to better days ahead.