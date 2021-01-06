Coral Gables Names Physician of the Quarter

Coral Gables Hospital recognizes Dr. Max Pazos, cardiologist, as the Physician of the Quarter. Dr. Pazos was nominated by hospital employees and physicians who describe him as compassionate and knowledgeable with exceptional bed side manners. “We congratulate Dr. Pazos, he is a hard worker who always goes the extra mile for his patients,” said Cristina Jimenez, CEO of Coral Gables Hospital.
