Coral Gables Police Dept. opens new substation at Merrick Manor

The Coral Gables Police Department recently opened a substation on the ground floor of Merrick Manor, a new luxury condominium project in the Village of Merrick Park section. About a half dozen police personnel are assigned to the 874-square-foot office which was donated by the developer Astor Companies.

For Merrick Manor, the police presence complements other critical 24-hour security measures such as strategically placed cameras and a covered and monitored parking garage. The building has also taken extraordinary measures to keep residents safe and protected during a hurricane.

“We want our residents to feel safe and secure at all times,” said Henry Torres, president and CEO of The Astor Companies. “Having a regular police presence in our building should not only bring additional peace of mind to residents, but our neighbors too.”

City of Coral Gables Police Chief Edward J. Hudak Jr. said, “We are thrilled to partner with

The Astor Companies to give us more visibility and interaction in the community.”

The police department’s main headquarters is located on Salzedo Street but soon will move into a new Public Safety Building nearby.

Merrick Manor is at 301 Altara Ave., just steps away from the Shops at Merrick Park. It is the only new, move-in-ready condominium offering in Coral Gables with 227-residences and a host of luxurious amenities. The development has 20,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor with just a select few storefronts available for purchase or lease.

For additional information on the availability of residential units, contact Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty team at 305-779-6870 or info@merrick-manor.com.

For inquiries on commercial space, contact Manny Chamizo III at 305-666-0562 or Flacommercial@gmail.com.