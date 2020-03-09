Coral Gables Recognizes Employee of the Quarter

Coral Gables Hospital recognizes Yinnet Lamas, nurse manager, step down nurse, as the Employee of the Quarter. Yinnet, was nominated by hospital employees who describe her as compassionate, knowledgeable and a team player. “We congratulate Yinnet for being the Employee of the Quarter. She is a hard worker who always goes the extra mile for her patients,” said Cristina Jimenez, CEO of Coral Gables Hospital.

