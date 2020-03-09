Coral Gables Hospital recognizes Yinnet Lamas, nurse manager, step down nurse, as the Employee of the Quarter. Yinnet, was nominated by hospital employees who describe her as compassionate, knowledgeable and a team player. “We congratulate Yinnet for being the Employee of the Quarter. She is a hard worker who always goes the extra mile for her patients,” said Cristina Jimenez, CEO of Coral Gables Hospital.
Home Coral Gables News Coral Gables Recognizes Employee of the Quarter
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Coral Gables Recognizes Employee of the Quarter
Coral Gables Hospital recognizes Yinnet Lamas, nurse manager, step down nurse, as the Employee of the Quarter. Yinnet, was nominated by hospital employees who...
The Spoken Soul Festival Set To Showcase The Strength And Creativity Of South Florida...
Spoken Soul Festival 2020 Theme Celebrate the Woman's Right To Vote Highlights the Commemoration of the 19th Amendment. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of...