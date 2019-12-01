Curried Calabaza Soup

Ingredients:

3.5 – 4 lbs of calabaza peeled, seeded and cut into 2” pieces (can be bought in large wedges, about 2 large pieces)

1 large yellow onion peeled and sliced

Kosher salt/black pepper to taste

1 tbsp good curry powder mix, plus a pinch for sprinkling on the pumpkin and onion

(unless you prefer to make your own)

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

2-3 tbsp vegetable oil, such as grapeseed or safflower

3 carrots peeled and sliced

3 celery ribs sliced

½ jalapeño sliced w/seeds, optional

1 large red potato peeled and cut into 1½ to 2” pieces

6 garlic cloves grated w/ zester

2” piece of ginger peeled and grated w/ zester

A bunch of thyme sprigs, ½ tsp cloves, 2 bay leaves tied together in a bundle w/kitchen twine and cheesecloth (the cheesecloth will contain the cloves, and will also make it much easier to find and fish out)

1 tsp cumin

8 cups vegetable stock

½ cup coconut cream, more for garnish

Lemon juice 2 tbsp + 1 tsp

Roasted pumpkin seeds for garnish

Chopped parsley or cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Combine pumpkin and onion on a rimmed baking sheet. Add coconut oil and sprinkle liberally with salt, pepper, and curry powder (use your finger tips to control the amount and distribute evenly); then spread in a single layer. Roast until pumpkin is tender when pierced with the tip of a knife or fork, about 40 minutes, rotating pan halfway through. Let cool and set aside.

Meanwhile heat vegetable oil and add the carrots, celery and potato in a large pot; over medium heat for about 10-15 minutes. Add garlic, ginger and, if using, jalapeño and cook until fragrant, for another 1-2 minutes. Add the curry powder and cumin and stir until spices become toasted and fragrant, about 60 seconds. Add reserved pumpkin/onion mixture, stock and the thyme, clove & bay leaf bundle, stir and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; simmer for about 45 minutes.

Discard thyme, clove and bay leaf bundle. Working in batches, purée the soup either in a blender or inside the pot with an immersion/hand-blender, until smooth. Return soup to pot if using a blender and stir in the coconut cream, lemon juice and salt/pepper to taste; simmer until slightly thick, 5-10 minutes. If the soup is too thick, feel free to drizzle in some more stock. Ladle soup into bowls; garnish with pumpkin seeds, the chopped herbs and a swirl of coconut cream.

Patty Rodriguez, is a Miami Native who graduated from Johnson & Wales University.

Patty has worked at acclaimed restaurants such as Ortanique and Zest and now operates her own catering company, foodfight305.

For more pictures, recipes and info: foodfight305.com foodfight305 on Instagram & FB